Don Londrés Premium Tequila Appoints Keenan Towns as President of Global Spirits

Don Londrés is the newest premium tequila, crafted using 100% agave, created by music mogul and serial entrepreneur Dre London, alongside legendary masters of the spirit, the Gonzalez family, joining together to create a brand on the foundation of respect for heritage. Don Londrés launched to market in January 2023 and is pleased to onboard Keenan Towns as President of Global Spirits effective as of April 2023. The Don Londrés family prides itself on utilizing their extensive backgrounds and connections to break through all the barriers, recognizing that every great brand must have great execution but even greater story.

Disrupting the market by supplying a high level taste at an affordable price, currently offering Blanco with Reposado to hit shelves in May 2023, the brand will seed itself in becoming the number one spirit across all spectrums, utilizing extensive worldwide leverage within the entertainment industry. Don Londrés is stocked everywhere from Live Nation festivals to celebrity hotspots and across the globe; anywhere London Music artists and affiliates perform. Hand in hand with RDNC Distribution, 2023 is set to be a huge year, with Don Londrés distribution to reach 37 states in the U.S.A, and beyond, landing in Europe and Australia. The brand has received recognition and awards by the International Wine & Spirit Competition (Silver medal), San Diego International Wine & Spirit (Silver medal), Global Tequila & Mezcal Masters (Gold medal), Craft Distillers Spirits Competition (Gold Medal), PR%F Awards (Silver medal) and voted Best Tequila of 2022 by Sunset International Spirits Competition.

Towns joins the Don Londre´s team, bringing over 30 years of Marketing and Sales Experience in the Total Beverage Alcohol industry, with a proven track record of building companies and successfully transforming marketing teams to deliver results. Having extensive experience of growing premium and luxury brands through consumer, trade and omnichannel marketing, his expertise in strategic leadership, establishing long-range goals and best practices while deploying process standardization, will quickly elevate the brand, bringing it to the next level. He will lead an executive team while leveraging data and technology to accelerate Don Londrés conversion and growth.

Prior to joining Don Londrés Premium Tequila Company he co-founded Trusted Spirits and created Indigo Gin with Snoop Dogg. Keenan also spent 9 years at Diageo North America and was responsible for managing Zacapa Rum, Deleon Tequila, Tanqueray Gin and Cîroc Vodka in the US market. Before his time at Diageo, Keenan spent 13 years owning various advertising and promotional agencies, that included clients both within and outside the beverage alcohol industry representing notable brands such as Coca Cola, T-Mobile, Hennessy, Moet, Absolut, Jamison, Avion, and Martell.

As President, Towns’ responsibilities will include, but not limited to:

Building company’s capabilities and infrastructure

Assist in the hiring, training, developing, and evaluating staff to include monitoring and coaching

Deliver significant growth and profits to the total business

“Mr. Towns is a well-respected leader in the spirits industry, with strong business acumen and proven track record for delivering results. Having him understand my vision of building the Don Londrés empire, I am pleased to welcome such an industry expert to the team. His leadership capabilities, expertise and long standing relationships will catapult the brand to become one of the most sought after tequila companies to hit the market.” – Dre London, Founder and CEO of Don Londre´s.

About Don Londrés

Founded by music manager and entrepreneur Dre London, Don Londrés is not just a tequila, it’s a lifestyle—modern, classic, simplicist—that adds a luxurious taste to every moment of life you choose to toast in celebration. As a business powerhouse who jets around the globe year-round, London has tasted the best the world has to offer. So, when it came to creating the finest tequila on the market, he knew exactly what he was looking for. The brand was crafted using 100% agave alongside legendary masters of the spirit, the Gonza´lez family of Mexico. Don Londre´s, offers a smooth and creamy Blanco and is set to launch Reposado in May 2023. The finest tequila made for celebrating life’s finest moments—always responsibly, always with style, always with love.

For More Information:

https://www.donlondres.com