El Hempe Terpene-Infused Tequila Cocktails Signs on with Badger Liquor for Wisconsin Distribution

FOND DU LAC, Wisc.— Expanding terpene-infused tequila cocktail brand El Hempe announced it has signed a distribution partnership with Badger Liquor, the largest beverage network in Wisconsin, according to El Hempe CEO Tony Bash.

“Not only is Badger Liquor a distribution powerhouse in the Midwest, they also sell a broad array of specialty spirits and wine,” Bash said. “That means they’re a great fit for a category-disruptor like El Hempe.”

Now in its fourth generation, Badger Liquor has been a family owned and operated company since 1935. A strong and focused management team along with cutting edge technologies and dedicated employees help make Badger Liquor the largest and most effective statewide alcoholic beverage sales network.

“We’re very excited to add El Hempe’s tequila cocktails to our overall mix,” Dan Werner, Executive Vice President of Sales for Badger Liquor said. “Their dedication to innovation, irreverence, and fun makes them a very welcome addition to our beverage portfolio.”

El Hempe, which was developed to be the bridge between cannabis and spirits, employs botanical terpenes to replicate the nose of cannabis without THC in its tequila beverages. The company will offer Wisconsin tequila lovers three different alcoholic seltzers:

Lemon & Lime OG Kush, a refreshing tequila seltzer with a noticeably stony aroma; 5% APV, 100 calories

Mixed Berry OG Kush, a bubbly berry seltzer with the smell of a fresh bong hit; 5% APV, 100 calories

Hibiscus Durban Poison, a sparkling cocktail with a tropical, hibiscus flavor and exotic cannabis nose; 8% APV, 150 calories

All El Hempe products are sold in four-packs of 12-oz cans. El Hempe’s tequila supplier is Familia Orendain, Tequila, MX.

About El Hempe

The El Hempe brand is helmed by Tony Bash, former CEO of cannabis copacker Form Factory and longtime VP for LiDestri Food & Drink. Former Brown Forman and LiDestri senior executive Joe Ragazzo serves as Chief Revenue Officer, and LA-based Efrain Romo, who was instrumental in launching the wildly popular Cazadores Tequila brand, is Chief Marketing Officer.

El Hempe terpene-infused cocktails are available throughout California and Oregon, Nevada, where tequila and cannabis are particularly popular, and now Wisconsin. The company will announce further expansion throughout 2023.

About Badger Liquor

Founded in 1935, family-owned and operated Badger Liquor’s corporate office is located in Fond du Lac, WI, with additional offices and transfer points in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Mosinee, and Elcho. Badger is the largest and most effective statewide alcoholic beverage sales network in Wisconsin.

For More Information:

http://el-hempe.com