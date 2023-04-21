Flecha Azul Tequila Announces Global Expansion Into Mexico

Dallas, Texas – Flecha Azul Tequila, one of the only new world tequila brands with authentic Mexican roots, announces today a global expansion into the founders’ home country of Mexico.

“We are so excited and humbled to bring Flecha Azul Tequila to consumers in Mexico, the place where it all began,” said Aron Marquez, co-founder of Flecha Azul Tequila. “When my partner Abraham and I began this journey, our goal was to capture the heritage and true taste of Mexican tequila and bring it to the world. For us, sharing an additive-free option that tastes authentic – the way it should – has always been most important. The opportunity to expand globally within just a few years on the market is a milestone moment for us.”

Crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave, the single estate, additive free tequila is now available in all five expressions – Blanco, Añejo, Reposado, Cristalino, Extra Añejo – in Acapulco, Cabo, Mazatlan, Penasco, Riviera Maya and Vallarta.

WES Brands, the parent company of Flecha Azul Tequila, has also appointed Chris Seithel as Senior Vice President of Sales in tandem with the expansion. An industry veteran of over 25 years in both wine and spirits, Seithel joins us after most recently leading sales for a premium mezcal. He brings a unique background aimed at building brand equity through focusing on the most important facets of a company – people, product and performance.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company that is rapidly growing and expanding across the globe thanks to brands like Flecha Azul Tequila,” said Chris Seithel. “We are outpacing sales just a few months into the year, and look forward to continuing to do so across the United States and Mexico.”

About Flecha Azul Tequila

Co-founded in 2019 by Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer, who wanted to create an authentic, additive-free tequila like the ones they’d enjoyed back home. Mark Wahlberg joined the team in 2022 to help bring the craft product worldwide. Flecha Azul is crafted at Orendain Distillery (Nom 1110), following the same traditional methods they’ve followed since 1884. Currently available in the United States, Flecha Azul’s current offerings include Blanco $44.99, Reposado $54.99, Anejo $64.99, Cristalino $99.00 and Extra Anejo $339.99.

About Wes Brands

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Flecha Azul Tequila and BSB Flavored Whiskey with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team? Learn more at www.WESBrandsLLC.com.

For More Information:

https://flechaazultequila.com/