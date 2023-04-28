Glenmorangie Scotch Whisky and The Shoe Surgeon Unveil New Whisky-inspired Kicks

Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Dominic Ciambrone, titan of the bespoke sneaker industry, are excited to announce a new line of limited-edition whisky-inspired sneakers. Created in a limited run of just 100 pairs reserved for select VIPs and two lucky consumers, this sneaker drop marks the latest chapter in the brands’ multifaceted year-long partnership.

Friends of Glenmorangie and The Shoe Surgeon were selected to receive the sneakers via a one-of-a-kind delivery experience, the Mobile Shoe Surgeon Studio. Inspired by Ciambrone’s LA-based HQ, the mobile pop-up studio celebrated the intersection of sneaker culture and single malts, offering select tastemakers across Los Angeles an exclusive tasting and sneaker customization experience right outside their door.

Inspired by Glenmorangie’s newly redesigned packaging, each limited-edition, hand-crafted shoe will embody the distillery’s playful elegance and bold use of color. The high-top sneakers will feature Glenmorangie’s iconic orange colorway along with unique elements paying homage to the distillery including barley textured suede, copper detailing inspired by Glenmorangie’s towering stills, gold plated tags featuring the brand’s Signet icon, whimsical swirls pulled from the brand’s new packaging, plaid lining reminiscent of Scottish tartan, and more. Each pair delivered by the Mobile Shoe Surgeon Studio was thoughtfully stored inside a co-branded bar cart trunk fully stocked with a selection of Glenmorangie’s award-winning whiskies, once again unexpectedly merging the wondrous worlds of whisky and bespoke fashion.

“Watching Dominic take inspiration from his trip to our distillery and ultimately translate the essence of this partnership into a physical pair of sneakers has been tremendously exciting,” says Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden. “We’re thrilled to finally share the news of this drop and look forward to finding more unexpected ways to welcome new people into the wonderful world of Glenmorangie,” he adds.

“Merging Glenmorangie’s wonderful world of premium whisky and our craft of luxury bespoke shoemaking has been a rewarding journey– just as they carefully select the finest ingredients and technologies to create the smoothest and complex of whiskies, we share the same level of excellence and passions to trust the intricacies of each process,” says Ciambrone. “Through our partnership, we’re elevating the experience of luxury to new heights,” he continues.

Glenmorangie’s whisky creators have been dreaming up delicious single malt whiskies for more than 175 years. They create their delicate, fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe, to allow more space for taste and aroma, before aging them in the world’s finest casks. Today, driven by Dr. Bill Lumsden’s “What if…?” approach to whisky-making, Glenmorangie continues to reimagine the boundaries of the category with innovative new releases, partnerships and experiments conducted in The Lighthouse, the brand’s dedicated innovation distillery. Dr. Bill’s imaginative and experimental approach to whisky-making has garnered him a record-breaking 5-time Master Distiller achievement, making single malt Scotch whisky an increasingly exciting category for newcomers and enthusiasts alike.

Glenmorangie and The Shoe Surgeon’s parallel focuses on craftsmanship and innovation have made this a natural partnership, illustrated over the past year through an ongoing series of events and integrations and now culminating with a limited-edition shoe drop.

About Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie’s whisky makers use endless imagination and five key ingredients – wood, water, barley, yeast, and time – to dream up delicious single malt whiskies. They’ve been honing their craft for more than 175 years. They create a delicate and fruity spirit in stills as tall as an adult giraffe to allow for more taste and aroma. Led by Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden, this crackerjack crew are on a mission to bring new flavors and possibilities to the world of single malt. Glenmorangie celebrates the joy of delicious single malt in every part of its universe, from Glenmorangie House to its colorful new brand campaign, shot by famed photographer Miles Aldridge. With its tagline “It’s kind of delicious and wonderful”, Glenmorangie invites whisky lovers old and new to see themselves in Glenmorangie’s world.

About The Shoe Surgeon

Founded by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone, SRGN Studios is a Los Angeles-based collective of creatives, built to inspire creativity, further the industry, and push the unique and timeless craft of custom shoe making and design. By offering a wide array of custom-tailored solutions – from design and development to integrated marketing and branded experiences – we strive to invigorate our clients at the highest level. Based on our philosophy and dedication to the craft, we don’t compromise on materials or time. The products we create are made to last and made to wear.

For More Information:

https://glenmorangie.wyng.com/SGRNSneakerDropSweepstakes