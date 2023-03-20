Green River Distilling Co. Expands Portfolio with Green River Wheated Bourbon and Distribution

OWENSBORO, Ky.— Following a highly successful four-state launch in 2022, Green River Distilling Co, part of Bardstown Bourbon Company, is expanding in 2023 with two new expressions and distribution in 21 new markets. This month, Green River will introduce Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon, in complement to their flagship high rye bourbon, in 25 markets across the United States.

Green River Wheated is comprised of 70 percent Kentucky-grown corn, 21 percent wheat and 9 percent 6-row barley.

“Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon leads with a beautiful peach and caramel aroma coupled with apricot and cinnamon. Bursting with flavor, on the palate you’ll find toffee, pastry and hazelnut that guide toward a honeyed finish that’s smooth and balanced,” said Dan Callaway, VP of New Product Development. “In contrast with Green River Bourbon, which brings a hearty backbone of rye spice, the wheated expression lends itself to easy drinking while holding its own distinct character. It’s a wonderful take on a classic Kentucky recipe and the perfect addition to the iconic Green River brand.”

Green River Wheated is presented at 90 proof (45 percent ABV) and is line priced with Green River Bourbon at a suggested retail price of $34.99.

“We’re energized by how the bourbon community has embraced Green River,” said Head Distiller Aaron Harris who joined Green River in Fall 2022. “Green River is a brand with a distinct and storied history and we embrace it fully while remaining future-looking to create delicious new whiskies that delight bourbon enthusiasts and casual consumers across the U.S.”

Originally founded in 1885, Green River (DSP-KY-10) is the 10th oldest distillery in Kentucky. Prior to prohibition, Owensboro, Ky. was one of the richest contributors to the bourbon industry with more than 20 distilleries. Green River, known as “the Whiskey Without Regrets,” was the official medicinal whiskey of the U.S. Marine Hospital and has been referenced as the most expensive whiskey ever sold – 20 barrels were once traded for an interest in a Colorado gold mine. Fire and prohibition relegated the brand to history. It was reestablished in 2022. The distillery also runs a successful contract distillation business, producing, aging and bottling a number of other whiskies.

The bourbon’s unique packaging – a horseshoe shaped bottle honoring the original labeling from 1885 – tells the story of the brand through glass – with 10 notches on the brands horseshoe referencing DSP-KY-10, an ornate tax trip with the original tagline “The Whiskey Without Regrets,” and “The Pride of Owensboro” prominently displayed.

Today, the “Whiskey Without Regrets” is bringing Owensboro’s rich bourbon heritage to life as the westernmost outpost of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. A gateway to east-bound visitors, it’s a short drive from St. Louis, Nashville and Evansville, Ind. The distillery welcomed nearly 10,000 visitors last year.

With the expansion also comes the launch of Green River Full Proof Single Barrel, a single barrel expression of Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon presented at 119 proof (59.5% abv). A limited number of single barrels will be available annually for purchase by the barrel to select on- and off-premise retailers. Each retailer will be able to hand-select their unique single barrel on-site at the historic Green River Distillery in Owensboro, Ky. Green River Full Proof Single Barrel is offered at a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Green River Distilling Co. was purchased by Bardstown Bourbon Company in July 2022. With the launch of Green River Wheated, the brand will expand distribution to 25 markets including Alabama, California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon

MASH BILL:

70 percent Kentucky-Grown Corn

21 percent Wheat

9 percent Malted 6-Row Barley

PROOF:

90 proof/45% ABV

SRP:

$34.99

About Green River Spirits Company

Originally founded in 1885 by J.W. McCulloch, Green River Distilling Co. (DSP-KY-10) is the 10th oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky. The brand quickly became synonymous with quality and regarded as some of the finest bourbon in Kentucky. Known as “the Whiskey Without Regrets,” the brand enjoys a long, rich history as the official medicinal whiskey of the U.S. Marine Hospital and has been referenced as the most expensive whiskey ever sold – 20 barrels were once traded for an interest in a Colorado gold mine before fire and prohibition relegated the brand to history. Reestablished in 2022, Green River Distilling Co. is a proud citizen of Owensboro, Kentucky and serves as the westernmost outpost of the Kentucky Bourbon TrailTM. Green River is part of Bardstown Bourbon Company, a top 10 distiller in the U.S.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin in the heart of the “Bourbon Capital of the World” on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company is pushing the boundaries through innovation while honoring the traditional art of making whiskey. A top 10 distiller in the US, Bardstown Bourbon company is one of the most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries producing over 50 mashbills. The distillery produces the award-winning Kentucky bourbon and rye brands, and provides custom collaborative distilling for some of the best whiskey brands in the world. The Bardstown, Ky. campus is the first Napa Valley-style destination on the famed Kentucky Bourbon Trail to combine distilling, culinary, and beverage expertise to create a modern, authentic bourbon experience.

For More Information:

https://www.greenriverdistilling.com/