Horse Neck Kentucky Bourbon RTDs Launch in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana

Firsty Thursday, LLC is launching its maiden beverage line under the Horse Neck brand with a premium ready-to-drink (RTD) spirit-based canned cocktail beverage featuring Kentucky Straight Bourbon in four unique flavors. Horse Neck drinks contain 9% ABV and are made with real juice, natural ingredients with no sugar or junk added.

The flavors include Bourbon Ginger Ale, Bourbon Cherry Rye, Bourbon La Paloma and Bourbon Mule Spice. Each flavor is a distinctive original recipe offering something for every taste palette. The premium beverages come in 12oz slender cans packaged in 4-pack boxes and include a variety pack.

“Horse Neck is a fantastic drink for those wanting something different in a RTD cocktail beverage,” said co-founder, Kurt Baxter. “From the rich caramel flavor of aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon to the unique flavor profiles made with clean, natural ingredients, Horse Neck really stands out in the premium spirit-based RTD market.”

“Horse Neck is a drink not only created for those who love Bourbon, but Horse Neck is also a delightful option for those tired of overly-fruity malt seltzers or too-sweet cocktail beverages,” said Baxter.

Because of its unique cocktail recipes and convenience, Horse Neck will be attractive offering for On-Premise locations as well music venues, sporting events and other concessioners.

Horse Neck begins distribution in late February in Texas and online in 30 states. Texas distribution is through Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). Distribution in additional states will follow later in the year with a focus on Arkansas, California, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

As a cocktail, Bourbon and Ginger stems from a medicinal concoction from the 1800s: called the Horse’s Neck. The Horse’s Neck was a simple tonic comprised of brandy, ginger ale, a bit of ice, bitters, and a twist of lemon. Around the turn of the century, folks soon began substituting brandy with bourbon and a delightful drink was born. Today, Horse Neck is the premium ready-to-enjoy Kentucky Bourbon RTD cocktail drink inspired by an American original, now reimagined.

About Horse Neck

Horse Neck is a ready-to-enjoy Bourbon-based beverage with 9% ABV and made with real juice, natural ingredients with no junk and no sugar added. The brand aligns well with consumer macro trends: health and wellness, premium, and sky-rocking popularity of bourbon. Each flavor is a unique recipe and includes Bourbon Ginger Ale, Bourbon Cherry Rye, Bourbon La Paloma and Bourbon Mule Spice. Horse Neck will be available direct-to-consumer at horseneck.com and at select retailers.

About Firsty Thursday, LLC.

Firsty Thursday is a privately-held blue ocean beverage company based in Dallas, TX. The company’s initial brand is Horse Neck, a bourbon-based RTD cocktail beverage launching in spring, 2023.

For More Information:

http://www.horseneck.com