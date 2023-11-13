Introducing Old Overholt Extra Aged Cask Strength Kentucky Rye

WHAT: Old Overholt is proud to unveil Old Overholt Extra Aged Cask Strength Rye, a 10-year-old rye whiskey hitting shelves nationwide in limited quantities this fall. Aged in a single and unique escalator-style warehouse before being bottled cask strength and unfiltered, this special release provides rye whiskey enthusiasts and collectors the rare opportunity to experience Old Overholt’s distinct spice and depth in a more robust, cask strength expression.

Old Overholt Extra Aged Cask Strength Rye is a new ultra-premium expression from the makers of the oldest continually produced and maintained whiskey in America. Marking the first publicly available, cask strength expression from the brand since the mid-20th century, this new release is a testament to resilient spirit that has kept Overholt at the forefront of American Rye for more than 200 years.

Old Overholt Extra Aged Cask Strength Rye was barreled in the Winter & Autumn seasons of 2012 and laid down in one of the few remaining “Escalator Warehouses” in Clermont, Kentucky – Warehouse V. This style of warehousing has led to an incredible consistency and gentle mellowing over time for the small batch of barrels curated for this special release.

PRICE: $99.99 SRP for a 750ml bottle

COLOR: Dark and deep amber color with golden and henna hues

AROMA: Bold, yet sweet with a bouquet of mellowed oak, sweet corn, and vanilla underpinned by warm black pepper and cinnamon-toast spice

FINISH: A long finish with lingering rye spice and vanilla. Balanced yet complex flavors of brown sugarand honey underlie leather and charred oak

PROOF: Cask Strength (121.0 proof)

More About Old Overholt

Old Overholt Straight Rye Whiskey is the oldest continually produced and maintained whiskey in America. Originally created in West Overton, Pennsylvania in 1810 by its namesake, Abraham Overholt, the brand was founded on a commitment to consistent quality. As a cornerstone of American rye whiskey, its indomitable spirit has remained resilient despite various changes in ownership and production throughout the years, including a change in hands to Abraham’s own grandson, American industrialist Henry Clay Frick. Today, the Pennsylvania-born whiskey of the industrial revolution is produced in Clermont, Kentucky at the James B. Beam Distilling Co., where the rich tradition of American reproduction lives on.

For More Information:

https://www.beamdistilling.com/