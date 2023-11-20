Ironton Distillery Releases Coffee Cask Finished Single Malt Whiskey

Denver, Colo. — Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse is pleased to announce the release of our newest whiskey, a single barrel, cask strength Coffee Cask Finished Straight Single Malt Whiskey. Bottles of this new whiskey can be picked up from Ironton’s Denver Tasting Room and liquor stores around the state starting November 17th.

This is our second collaboration with Bluegrass Coffee Co. to age their house coffee beans and cold brew in an Ironton Single Malt Whiskey barrel. The coffee-infused barrel was then used to finish this limited-release whiskey. This is a single-barrel, cask strength release with less than 300 bottles available. This is the second collaboration with Bluegrass Coffee, in November 2022 Ironton released a cask finished rye whiskey.

Ironton’s Single Malt Whiskey is made with 100% malted barley grown in Colorado. This limited edition coffee cask finished whiskey offers light notes of java and vanilla paired with rich caramel and light smoke of the barley creating a unique and enticing palate. This whiskey will go quick, it’s perfect for the holiday season! Plus, coffee beans aged in the whiskey barrel are available for sale.

Alcohol – Cask Strength at 100 Proof / 50% ABV

Aroma – Notes of sweet and also spice. coffee and cinnamon with subtle notes sweet cream and caramel.

Palate- Rich caramel and coffee up front with layers of vanilla and earthy notes of tobacco and light smoke.

Finish – Lingering notes of dark coffee, licorice, and vanilla. Mellow finish for 100 proof.

Best Way to Drink

Neat or Square Cube

Classic Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned w Demerara simple syrup and walnut bitters.

For More Information:

https://www.irontondistillery.com/buy-spirits