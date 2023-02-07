Mexcor International Expands Portfolio with Authentic Hispanic Brands

HOUSTON, Texas— Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, continues to build its reputation as one of the largest Hispanic brands importers in the United States. The company today announced it has expanded its portfolio with a new selection of authentic Hispanic brands, including Marca Negra Mezcal, Meteoro Mezcal, Akul Mezcal and Casa Centinela Tequila.

“We understand the market in a unique way because we are Hispanic,” said Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “It’s a significant milestone for our company to not only honor our Hispanic heritage but to grow and further diversify our portfolio with these premium spirits.”

Established in 1989, Mexcor International was founded by Eduardo’s mother, Celia Villanueva, on the principles of hard work and dedication. The company started with Mexican rums and tequilas. Since Eduardo took over the company in 2000, Mexcor has experienced unmatched growth over the past two decades and has remained passionate about importing Hispanic brands to the United States. As the market evolves and the demand for Hispanic products increases, Mexcor continues to serve as a platform for the authentic and traditional Hispanic brands in the United States and provide support to these artisans and their craft.

Spirits recently added to Mexcor’s portfolio include two artisanal mezcals that undergo only the most traditional methods of distilling agave, Marca Negra Mezcal and Meteoro Mezcal, a premium mezcal with unique blends and an experimental line, Akul Mezcal, and Casa Centinela Tequila, one of the oldest tequila houses with the largest cava.

“Consumers these days are much more educated and have endless amounts of information at their fingertips,” said Morales. “As a result, we strive to remain the leader, offering these beloved brands to the US market, helping them find their niche, while also introducing them to a new and adventurous consumer. We are eager to hit the ground running and watch our Hispanic brands gain the visibility and recognition they deserve.”

Since 1989, Mexcor International has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, California and Louisiana. Additionally, Mexcor hires their own employees and inventory is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles which facilitates the company’s scalability and ensures every touch point of the business stays true to the core values.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company.

For More Information:

https://www.mexcor.com/home