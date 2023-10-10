Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin Named Official Sponsor of 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships

Eugene, Oregon’s Wolf Spirit is proud to announce new Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin has been named an official sponsor of the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships being held in Dallas, TX from November 5-12, 2023. This marks the first major event sponsorship for the quirky gin, which launched in August of this year.

Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin will be front and center during the event, occupying a prime location on “Pickleball Boulevard” – the entertainment hub of the sport’s largest-ever tournament – held at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, an inner-ring suburb of Dallas. The thousands of expected pickleball fans attending the event will be invited to sample a bevy of Mr. Pickles cocktails including The Pickleball:

Mr. Pickles The Pickleball Cocktail

1.50 oz Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin

0.50 oz Aperol

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.50 oz Pineapple Juice

0.50 oz Simple Syrup

Combine ingredients into a mixing tin with ice and shake. Strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with dried pineapple and mint.

In addition to its consumer experience on “Pickleball Boulevard” reaching the 20,000+ anticipated spectators, Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin will appear in in-venue, digital and broadcast media surrounding the highly anticipated tournament, including courtside branding and social media posts reaching nearly 100,000 dedicated pickleball players and fans worldwide.

Named after Master Distiller Ben Green’s pit bull rescue pup, Mr. Pickles is a smooth, premium international style gin that reflects the personality of the distillery’s gregarious mascot and Oregon’s majestic mountains.

Distilled under watchful (yet often dozing off) canine eyes, Mr. Pickles is born from 100% soft, white winter wheat, mono-sourced just down the road at the Camas Country Mill. The exceptionally soft base spirit is triple distilled with the final distillation including a vapor basket to introduce the botanicals. It leads with the same enlivening juniper notes you might encounter on a hike to majestic Mount Hood, which are quickly softened by 11 other botanicals, including sencha green tea, blood orange, pink peppercorns, and marshmallow root, revealing an approachable, aromatic, and sweet spirit reminiscent of Cascade Mountains meadows.

Mr. Pickles Gin opens with juicy citrus and sweet, bright herbal notes, with a slight undernote of black pepper. Soft woodland notes accompany the more traditional, aromatic pine and spice, grounded in an earthy, herbaceous base. The finish is long and smooth, allowing the flavors to continue to reveal themselves long after the gin leaves the palate. Mr. Pickles is 86 proof and retails for $34.99 SRP for a 750ml.

Mr. Pickles Gin comes in a striking blue-green bottle wrapped with an ornate silkscreened design strewn with hand-drawn white and red flowers reminiscent of a Baroque masterpiece. Front and center in an elegant gold frame is a stoic illustration of Mr. Pickles, echoing a Kehinde Wiley portrait. Mr. Pickles stands tall and proud, looking off into a Pacific Northwest setting sun… or at his dog bowl.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About Mr. Pickles

Mr. Pickles is a seven-year-old American Pitbull Terrier found wandering around the parking lot of a mall in Bakersfield, California. He was rescued from the pound by Wolf Spirit Master Distiller Ben Green and taken to Eugene, Oregon, home to the Wolf Spirit Distillery. With his broad chest, intense stare and spiked collar, Mr. Pickles may come across as a real tough guy, but once this tail-wagging machine starts loving on you, it’s hard to make the kisses and licks stop. Since his arrival, Mr. Pickles has become the emotional heart of Wolf Spirit, providing not only companionship, but listening intently to ideas for new spirits, inspecting all the grains and botanicals for our products and standing guard over our mash tuns, fermenters and column stills (when he isn’t snoozing in the sun).

About Master Distiller Ben Green

Ben is Wolf Spirit’s self-taught Master Distiller. He hails from California’s central valley, by way of the San Diego area. A self-described mischief maker, Ben learned the distilling craft in just 18 months, when given the opportunity through a childhood friend to forge a new career path; he discovered his true passion in the process. His curiosity and focus led him to create the award-winning Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka and Mr. Pickles Gin. When he is not out hiking, rafting or fishing, Ben can be found at home listening to his vast vinyl collection. He is a huge supporter of local animal shelters, music and arts.

About Wolf Spirit

Perhaps the only liquor company in the world founded in an old laundromat (Nanny’s Wash & Dry, to be exact), Wolf Spirit is a true Eugene, Oregon original, producing fine, handcrafted products that capture the pioneering spirit of the American northwest. Founded by Campari Group veteran Umberto Luchini and helmed by longtime spirits industry expert Bradd Levitan, Wolf Spirit embodies the traits of its namesake. Guided by instinct and fueled by a hunger for brands with authentic stories, Wolf Spirit is building a pack of unique products with courageously bold identities that come together with purpose. Our premium brands include Puncher’s Chance Bourbon, Tom of Finland Organic Vodka, Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka, Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin and Bosscal Mezcal. Launched in 2017, Wolf Spirit’s products are now available nationally across the US with a keen focus on national and regional on- and off-premise chains.

For More Information:

https://mrpicklesgin.com/