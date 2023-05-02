Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery Announces Return of Nelson Brothers Honey Cask

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, home to Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon, Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon and Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey, has announced the return of the Nelson Brothers Honey Cask Finish. The coveted spirit will launch Saturday, May 27 at the Marathon Village distillery with a special event offering cocktails, food trucks and exclusive merchandise for purchase.

“The Honey Cask Finish is a crowd favorite, and we look forward to bringing it back each year,” said Andy Nelson, co-founder of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. “This product is unique because the bourbon isn’t flavored with a syrup or liqueur, but aged in a cask-finished barrel coated in locally sourced honey to add a natural quality.”

Nelson Brothers Honey Cask Finish is the result of Nelson’s Brothers barrels coated in TruBee Honey’s wildflower honey curated in Arrington, Tenn. The bourbon is added back to the honey-finished barrels for eight months to create one of the brand’s most celebrated products. At 107.2 proof in a 750 mL bottle, the spirit offers an aroma of wildflower, honeysuckle and peach with a layered finish of spearmint, cherry pie, black tea and honey.

“This year, we are thrilled to donate a portion of the proceeds from the release to the Tennessee Beekeeper Association,” said Charlie Nelson, co-founder of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery. “TBA supports beekeepers across the state with educational grants, trainings and awards to promote modern, scientific beekeeping. Without the bees producing this delicious honey, we couldn’t continue to make our Honey Cask Finish bourbon.”

For $199, Nelson Brothers Honey Cask Finish will be available at 11 a.m. on May 27 at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, located at 1414 Clinton St. Customers who arrive early to get in line for the opportunity to purchase the limited-time product will also have access to specialty cocktails and food trucks and can shop additional products from the distillery. Honey Cask is limited to one bottle per person.

To learn more about Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery and the family of brands, visit greenbrierdistillery.com.

About Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery

In 2006, Andy and Charlie Nelson stumbled upon the discovery that their great-great-great grandfather, Charles Nelson, was the founder of Tennessee’s largest pre-Prohibition distillery and produced the original Tennessee Whiskey. The distillery’s history dates back to 1860 and in 2019, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery bottled the first batch of Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey since 1909. The modern-day distillery, located at 1414 Clinton St. Nashville, TN 37203, is open to the public seven days a week and offers guided tasting experiences as well as an event space and gift and bottle shop.

https://greenbrierdistillery.com/distillery-exclusives