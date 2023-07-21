Novo Fogo Announces New Brazilian Organic Cocktails

SEATTLE, Wash.— Novo Fogo Organic Cachaça announces that they have completely redesigned and reformulated their popular line of award-winning Brazilian canned cocktails, offering consumers a fresh way to experience their carbonated twist on Brazil’s national cocktail, the Caipirinha. Novo Fogo Brazilian Organic Cocktails come in three tropical flavors and are USDA-certified organic.

The award-winning, sustainability-oriented cachaça producer makes handcrafted cachaça from estate-grown sugarcane in Brazil’s Atlantic Rainforest and is a pioneer in spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. For over six years, Novo Fogo’s canned cocktails have introduced North American drinkers to Brazilian cachaça in an approachable, convenient, and delicious format. The current product evolution represents a giant leap forward in organic ingredient certification, packaging design, and flavor.

Novo Fogo’s Brazilian Organic Cocktails highlight three traditional Brazilian flavors – Lime, Passion Fruit, and Mango – that complement the base spirit of Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça, beloved by bartenders across the globe. The 100% natural ingredients have been reformulated to create a cocktail that is now certified organic by the USDA, a first for any cachaça-based RTD and a big win for Mother Earth. This breakthrough now makes Novo Fogo’s entire product line USDA-certified organic.

The colorful design of the 12 oz sleek cans evokes Novo Fogo’s origins in the Brazilian rainforest and emerged in collaboration with multi-Grammy-nominated dance music duo, SOFI TUKKER, who became co-owners and global ambassadors of Novo Fogo in October 2022. SOFI TUKKER’s vibrant, inclusive, and global perspective on electronic music has attracted legions of adoring fans worldwide, and Novo Fogo’s Brazilian Organic Cocktails are poised to accompany SOFI TUKKER’s music as the perfect concert cocktail.

Novo Fogo Brazilian Organic Cocktails feature new recipes that are full-flavored and not too sweet, each at 9% ABV with 150 calories and 12 grams of carbohydrates per serving. The aluminum cans have grown to 12 oz in volume, with 1.8 proper cocktail servings per can. Although they are new in every way, these updated cocktails continue to combine freshness, deliciousness, and shelf stability by virtue of their organic-certified ingredients that harmonize as balanced, carbonated drinks. Drink ‘em how you like ‘em, as long as they’re cold: straight from the chilled can, over ice in a glass, and with or without an extra squeeze of lime.

Novo Fogo is an award-winning Brazilian cachaça producer that handcrafts their spirits at their zero-waste distillery at the edge of the Atlantic Forest in Brazil’s southern state of Paraná. The purest representation of USDA-certified 100% organic sugarcane, Novo Fogo’s Silver Cachaça is the result of single pot distillation in small batches to maximize the flavors of local terroir in the finished spirit. Silver Cachaça is the base spirit for all three Brazilian Organic Cocktails.

“We have always been committed to genuinely reflect Brazilian culture in our brand persona, while also observing and respecting North American consumer trends. These new organic cocktails are a natural evolution of our understanding of the world and incorporate the positive, colorful, and vivid inspiration that SOFI TUKKER brought to the brand. As with everything we do these days, our new Brazilian Organic Cocktails represent the intersection of integrity and joy,” says Novo Fogo’s founder and CEO, Dragos Axinte.

Novo Fogo Brazilian canned cocktails are sold to distributors nationwide by 375 Park Avenue Spirits and online with a suggested retail price of $3.75 per can and $14.99 for a four-pack.

About Novo Fogo

A passionate advocate for sustainable practices in the spirits industry, Novo Fogo is a carbon-negative company that produces USDA-certified 100% organic cachaças at its zero-waste distillery in the heart of Brazil’s Atlantic Rainforest. Its production methods prioritize human and environmental sustainability; the company is proud of its all-female distiller team and its legacy reforestation project, The Un-Endangered Forest, which seeks to restore 44 species of threatened native trees. Extending this ethos to its cocktail audience, Novo Fogo has been a trailblazer for sponsoring health and wellness initiatives for spirit industry members. The company’s product line intersects traditional Brazilian culture with modern cocktail trends of healthier drinking, such as low carbs, low ABV, and low calories. Seeking to build a business that can last 100 years, Novo Fogo has partnered with multi-Grammy-nominated global dance music duo SOFI TUKKER to foster increased awareness towards its brand of conscientious capitalism.

About 375 Park Avenue Spirits

375 Park Avenue Spirits specializes in the premium- to luxury-spirit categories and their portfolio includes numerous expressions from leading international producers. Founded as Luctor International, LLC in 1981, 375 Park Avenue Spirits joined the Sazerac Company in early 2015 to act as an independent, yet fully integrated sales and marketing affiliate. The company is known today for creating an environment of growth for supplier partners in the domestic market for renown brands like Van Gogh Vodka from Holland, Sobieski Vodka from Poland, Cutty Sark Blended Scotch, J.P. Wiser’s Canadian Whisky, Paul John Single Malt Whisky from India, Scapegrace Gin from New Zealand, Novo Fogo Cachaça and many others.

For More Information:

https://novofogo.com