Owl’s Brew Launches New RTD Tea Cocktails

STAMFORD, CT/NEW YORK, N.Y.— Owl’s Brew, a pioneer in better-for-you alcoholic beverages, is making its mark by expanding into the spirit based cocktail sector with four new flavors and two new packs. Their new line stays true to their brand ethos of using whole, real ingredients to make delicious boozy beverages, and each flavor contains only fresh-brewed tea a botanicals, a splash of fruit juice and 1.5oz of real spirits.

Making its way to the market is Skinny Hibiscus Margarita (5% Alc/Vol), made with fresh-brewed organic tea and Tromba Tequila Blanco. The Skinny Hibiscus Margarita brings togethers the flavors of hibiscus, black tea, lime, and strawberry juice to create a refreshing sipper perfect for any occasion. Emmy Award winning producer and host of America’s Test Kitchen, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, worked closely with co-founders Jennie and Maria to develop the Skinny Hibiscus Margarita. The team also tapped Tequila Tromba to partner on the margarita. Tequila Tromba is 100% agave tequila from Jalisco, Mexico and made by Master Distiller, Marco Cedano. Their award winning Blanco, was the perfect compliment to Owl’s Brew’s tea and botanical blends, and will be a crowd pleaser.

Jeannie says, “The Skinny Margarita is my go-to bar order when I’m out with my ladies, and when my co-founders, Jennie and Maria, invited me to collaborate on this line of margs, I knew they had to be great tasting and clean. I’m so excited for everyone to try this. It tastes like a classic marg, with a bit of tartness from the hibiscus and lime, and a delicious clean finish of tequila. It’s Skinny Marg perfection!” The Skinny Hibiscus Margarita is 110 calories, vegan and gluten free and available in a 4pk.

Owl’s Brew’s line of Boozy Tea Cocktails will also include three flavors of Real Tea and Vodka (5% Alc/Vol). The lineup will include Green Tea & Passionfruit, Blackberry Half & Half, and Black Tea & Pomegranate, and all will be made from fresh-brewed tea, with a splash of juice and 1.5oz of real vodka. This new line of vodka cocktails will be available in an 8pk variety pack.

Jennie Ripps, the brand’s co-founder, and certified Tea Sommelier, took her time in perfecting the new flavors as she did with the brand itself. Along with her co-founder Maria Littlefield, the two sought to create a beverage made only with clean ingredients using freshly-brewed tea. Since its conception in 2020, Owl’s Brew has won over 17 tasting awards for their flavors, and expanded to 18 states and counting.

The new line launches on May 15th.

About Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea

Owl’s Brew was founded by tea experts, Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield. The brand makes great tasting clean boozy beverages, using tea & botanicals as a base. Their line of Boozy Teas (4.8% Alc/Vol) and Boozy Cocktails (5% Alc/Vol) are crafted with 100% real ingredients, 100% of the time. All Owl’s Brew’s products are Vegan and Gluten Free.

The co-founders also the creators of Wise Women Collective, a women-for-women initiative that partners with Keep-A-Breast, Women’s Voices for the Earth, and has a monthly #BoozyBookClub.

About Tromba Tequila

Signaling the beginning of the Mexican summer, Tromba is the life-giving rainstorm that brings change to los Altos, the famed tequila producing region of Jalisco. It was this force of change that inspired Marco Cedano, Tequila Tromba founder and Master Distiller, when, despite the naysayers, he embarked on a journey to bring true craft tequila to the world.

A true pioneer of tequila craftsmanship, Marco entered the world of tequila in 1974 with Don Julio Gonzalez. This started a journey which would see him create their first batch of 100% agave tequila, revolutionizing the category and creating the new standard for premium tequila.

Following the sale of the distillery, unwilling to accept shortcuts to his recipe and yearning for more than a corporate role, this master craftsman followed his passion to create Tequila Tromba. Joined by his son Rodrigo, he employs his unwavering standards, precision and decades of experience to guide him and continue his journey to challenge people to drink true craft tequila.

For More Information:

http://www.theowlsbrew.com/buy-now