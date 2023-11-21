Resist Spirits Vodka and Bourbon Now Available In Florida

FLORIDA – Resist Spirits, has partnered with Miramar-based distributor, Community Craft Spirits & Wine, to bring their award-winning bourbon and vodka to the Sunshine state. This year, Resist Spirits received two silver medals for the brand’s vodka and bourbon expressions that were entered into the 2023 USA Spirits Ratings national competition.

Resist Spirits FKNG (For Kings Not Gods) Vodka received a silver medal. What makes the FKNG Vodka unique is that it is unfiltered, which is a rarity. FKNG Vodka is 5x distilled, corn-based, gluten-free, and unapologetically made with American grit.

“By not filtering our vodka, we keep more of the natural body and character notes.” Said Greg Martinez, President and Founder of Resist Spirits, LLC. “Our vodka flavor does not leave an industrial or medicinal wash. We love our unique finish, and our growing loyal customer fan base does too.”

Resist Spirits FKNG Bourbon also won a silver medal at this year’s 2023 competition. The bourbon 5-year small batch launched in Michigan at the beginning of summer 2023 and features proprietary variables that elevate the nose, taste, and finish. Resist Spirits will also be offering exclusive limited barrel picks of their barrel-proof For Kings Not Gods Bourbon to select retailers in the Florida and Kentucky market.

“Over the past several months bourbon and whiskey connoisseurs have been raving about the high quality and wonderful attributes of our bourbon,” said Martinez. “Bourbon and whiskey fans are very bold, so many connect with our edgy brand. More importantly, we know our magic is in the bottle.”

Resist Spirits, LLC. is based in Detroit, MI, and was founded on the concept of achieving success with a warrior and competitive approach in life. The company’s motto is “Resist being average. Be FKNG extraordinary.” Resist Spirits are Proud Supporters of the Military Working Dog Team Support Association.

FKNG Vodka and Bourbon are currently available in Florida, Michigan and Kentucky via Heritage Wine & Spirits. The company has future plans to expand to both Illinois and Tennessee. To learn more about Resist Spirits, where to purchase bottles of FKNG Vodka and Bourbon in Florida and request your local retailer to order, visit www.ResistSpirits.com or communitycraftspirits.com. Interested retailers should contact Jonathan Himmelwright at Community Craft Spirits & Wine at jonathan@communitycraftspirits.com.

For More Information:

https://resistspirits.com/