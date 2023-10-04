Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Brings Back Limited-Edition Skrewball Eggnog

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Skrewball Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey, announced the return of Skrewball Eggnog. Originally launched in 14 states last year, peanut butter fanatics and eggnog lovers alike can now get their hands on the limited-edition creamy and craveable combination in 44 states nationwide this October.

Made with premium dairy cream, spicy eggnog flavor with notes of cinnamon and vanilla and Skrewball’s signature salty and sweet taste, Skrewball Eggnog is the perfect festive beverage to sip on with loved ones this holiday season. Available in a 750 ml bottle, the decadent drink is ready to pour and best served chilled or over ice.

“We’re so thrilled to reintroduce Skrewball Eggnog with even more availability this year,” said Skrewball Whiskey co-founders Steven and Brittany Yeng. “We’re in the business of bringing people together through celebration and shared moments, and what better way to foster connection and get into the holiday spirit than with the number one holiday cocktail?”

After such a successful launch last year, Skrewball felt it was a no-brainer to expand the limited-edition spirit nationwide. Whether purchasing Skrewball Eggnog for your own gathering or gifting it to a holiday host, the seasonal classic blends everyone’s favorite festive flavors with the sweet and salty tasting notes of Skrewball for an elevated and unique twist.

Launched in limited quantity, Skrewball Eggnog is 29.5 proof (14.75% ABV). The ready-to-serve spirit will be available in select retailers nationwide at an SRP of $19.99 for a limited time only. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Skrewball Whiskey was founded by Steven Yeng, a Cambodian refugee, and his wife Brittany, a former chemist who became a lawyer. Steven discovered his love of peanut butter shortly after arriving in the United States. Later, he began to integrate the quintessential, American nut butter into a top-selling cocktail at a bustling downtown Ocean Beach (San Diego) bar he ran. Seeing the popularity, Brittany would take Steven’s bestselling shot and help turn it into a shelf-stable whiskey with her chemistry background. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The brand rapidly expanded in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean.

