Spearhead Spirits Launches Premium African Spirits in the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Spearhead Spirits, a premium African spirits brand, is showcasing the quality, craft and produce of Africa by bringing the flavors and luxury principles of the continent to major U.S. markets through its two signature spirits, Bayab and Vusa. By applying the principles of African luxury, progressiveness and cultures to their craft, the team at Spearhead Spirits has created two distinct brands, with a third spirit on deck to debut this year and plans to continue exploring new spirits categories in the near future.

The company was founded in 2019 by Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin, whose mission is to showcase spirits made in Africa using ingredients native to the continent. The two have been friends since meeting at university and together becoming inspired to create Spearhead Spirits after noting the absence of African spirits in bars. After three years of research and testing, Chris and Damola created Bayab Gin and Vusa Vodka, both of which can now be found in many major U.S. markets.

Bayab is a premium copper distilled gin from Africa full of expression, vivaciousness and joy. The spirit was created with the bon vivant in mind – those with energetic and vibrant personalities, who are naturally the life of the party, with a style and presence that cannot go unnoticed and a charm that makes people feel at ease. To create Bayab, the team uses locally grown grain, African juniper berries, coriander, rosemary, cinnamon, coarse salt, lemon peel, orange peel and its hero botanical from the tree of life, Baobab fruit. It is then blended with the purest water from the Kwazulu-Natal. Following the success of the signature African Classic Dry expression, the brand unveiled two flavored editions of the gin: the citrus-forward Burnt Orange and Marula, featuring Marula fruit picked from the elephant tree and burnt orange peel, and the slightly sweeter and floral African Rose Water edition, featuring African rose petals and rosewater. Bayab was recognized as a Gold Medal winner in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Vusa is a premium copper distilled sugar cane vodka from Africa created to awaken the spirits of vodka drinkers who deserve the best. The luxurious sugarcane vodka rebels against the conventions, expectations and standards of the vodka category. Vusa was created for the rebellious soul who radiates vibrancy and makes themselves heard through the power of music. It is made in small batches using a copper still to give Vusa a silky smooth finish and ensure exceptional quality. The unique filtration process, which uses sustainable coconut shells, creates an exceptionally crisp finish. Both Good Housekeeping and Elle have rated Vusa #1 in vodka. It was also recognized as a Gold Medal winner in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2022, Spearhead Spirits raised $3 million in funding to accelerate its international expansion and launch new products in the U.S. market. The company is looking forward to launching new products in the U.S. market this year, including flavored versions of Bayab and Vusa.

About Spearhead Spirits

Spearhead Spirits is an award-winning Premium African spirits company putting Africa on the world’s bar. Founded in 2021 by Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin, Spearhead Spirits’ mission is to put Africa on every back bar in the world by showcasing spirits made in Africa using ingredients native to the continent through its two signature spirits, Bayab gin and Vusa vodka, with more product releases planned for 2023.

About Bayab Gin

Bayab makes award-winning, premium gins using African-sourced botanicals plucked from the Baobab tree of life that impart a refreshing and subtly sweet African citrus flavor. Bayab Gin is African from its roots all the way to its soul, with ingredients sourced from across the African continent, copper still distillation in the lush lands of KwaZulu Natal, and hand crafting and bottling by South African distillers. The brand’s full portfolio of gins includes African Classic Dry, Burnt Orange & Marula, and African Rose Water.

About Vusa Vodka

Vusa is an award-winning premium Sugarcane Vodka, made in Africa using the finest South African cane. Distilling with sugarcane means there are less impurities, making Vusa smoother, purer and better tasting than your favorite vodka. Vusa is distilled in small batches using a copper pot still, which gives the spirit a silky smooth finish, letting its notes of soft grassiness, soothing eucalyptus and a subtle vanilla sweetness shine.

