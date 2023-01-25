SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water Expands Distribution in NY

Leading alcoholic coconut water producer, SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water, has joined with New York’s premier craft beer wholesaler, Union Beer Distributors, as part of a major retail expansion.

With a reach of more than 10,000 retail accounts throughout New York City and Long Island, Union Beer allows SUNBOY to meet growing demand for its innovative spiked coconut water range.

“We are thrilled to bring SUNBOY to new drinkers who have been crying out for functional, better-for-you alcohol options like ours,” says Luke McKenna, co-founder of SUNBOY. “It’s an honor to have the support of such a respected distributor as we continue to grow our brand and set the standards for the spiked coconut water category.”

SUNBOY, currently sold at Whole Foods Market, FreshDirect, GoPuff and more, is actively expanding into more chain and independent retailers in New York and elsewhere. The drinks are also available for delivery to the majority of US states at drinksunboy.com.

Launched in 2021, SUNBOY defines a new category of better-for-you beverages as the world’s first ready-to-drink spiked coconut water. Made with hydrating coconut water and real tropical fruit juices, the sparkling alcoholic drink offers all the fun and flavor of a beachside coconut cocktail in the convenience of a go-anywhere can. The beverage is available in Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Tangerine varieties at 5% ABV.

SUNBOY is produced by the New York custom coconut company, CoCo & Co, which transformed the coconut into an experiential marketing tool for liquor clients including Bacardi and Pernod Ricard. The SUNBOY brand builds on years of coconut mixology experience to offer a light and refreshing alternative to bloaty beer and bland hard seltzers.

About SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water

Coconuts make people happy. That’s why founders Luke McKenna and Yair Tygiel started sourcing and importing fresh coconuts for cocktail service almost a decade ago. A whimsical idea to throw coconut parties from tropical bike carts on the Brooklyn Bridge has grown into a business that now produces quality canned cocktails made with hydrating coconut water and premium fruit juices. SUNBOY’s mission is simple: to spread joy with coconuts.

Product Information

– 5% ABV

– Hydrating coconut water

– Real fruit juices

– 0g added sugar

– Gluten-free

– Vegan

Awards

– Winner: Best New Beverage, Expo East NEXTY Awards

– Winner: Pitch Slam, Brewbound Live

For More Information:

https://drinksunboy.com