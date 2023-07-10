SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water Now Available at Trader Joe’s

Top-ranked US grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has picked up the leading alcoholic coconut water brand, SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water, adding to the canned cocktail company’s rapid retail success.

SUNBOY is now on Trader Joe’s shelves throughout New York, including the city’s five boroughs and Long Island, and in Georgia, including the Atlanta and Athens markets.

“As Trader Joe’s shoppers ourselves, we’ve always dreamed of seeing SUNBOY in our local stores,” says SUNBOY co-founder, Luke McKenna. “We’re so grateful to TJs and our distributors for making this dream a reality.”

SUNBOY is actively adding retail and distribution partners to bring its beverages to a growing customer base of health conscious drinkers who are crying out for functional, better-for-you alcoholic beverage options.

SUNBOY has built a loyal following at retailers like Whole Foods Market, FreshDirect, GoPuff and more. The beverage is also served at some of the nation’s premier nightlife venues, including being the exclusive spiked coconut water of Central Park’s SummerStage concert series.

Just two years old, SUNBOY has defined a new category of better-for-you beverages as the world’s first ready-to-drink spiked coconut water. Made with hydrating coconut water and real tropical fruit juices, SUNBOY offers the fun and flavor of a beachside coconut cocktail in the convenience of a go-anywhere can. The beverage is available in Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Tangerine varieties at 5% ABV.

SUNBOY is produced by the New York custom coconut company, CoCo & Co, which transformed the coconut into an experiential marketing tool for liquor clients including Bacardi and Pernod Ricard. The SUNBOY brand builds on years of coconut mixology experience to offer a light and refreshing alternative to bloaty beer and bland hard seltzers.

At its core, SUNBOY is a team of coconut lovers with a huge advantage over competitors thanks to years of passionate experience with the unique tropical fruit. Founders Yair Tygiel and Luke McKenna have been sourcing and importing coconuts for cocktail service for almost a decade. SUNBOY is a natural evolution of that product, and the brand has more innovation in the pipeline.

About SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water

Coconuts make people happy. That’s why founders Luke McKenna and Yair Tygiel started sourcing and importing fresh coconuts for cocktail service almost a decade ago. A whimsical idea to throw illegal coconut parties from tropical bike carts on the Brooklyn Bridge has grown into a business that now produces quality canned cocktails made with hydrating coconut water and premium fruit juices. SUNBOY’s mission is simple: to spread joy with coconuts.

Product Information

– 5% ABV

– Hydrating coconut water

– Real fruit juices

– 0g added sugar

– Gluten-free

– Vegan

Awards

Winner: Pitch Slam, Brewbound Live

Winner: Best New Beverage, Expo East NEXTY Awards

For More Information:

https://drinksunboy.com/