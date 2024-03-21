Absolut Nights Orange Peel, the New Asian-inspired Shot Drink for High-Energy Nights

Orange Peel is the new flavour and third product to join Absolut Vodka’s innovative shots range – Nights. Absolut Nights is a vibrant and bold range of shots influenced by local cultures and flavours to create sensorial drink experiences for partygoers coming together on nights out the world over.

Launching in China on the 30th of March, Absolut Nights Orange Peel is crafted with a blend of oriental orange peels and coffee. The traditional flavour, inspired by Chenpi, of local dried orange rind with a complex balance of sweet and sour notes and a spiced tangerine kick delivers a bold and fresh experience. A hint of coffee contributes to the Absolut Vodka-based drink’s distinguished aromatic flavour, delivering a distinctive aftertaste that will last long into the night.

The new drink’s striking 700ml orange glass bottle symbolises the neon lights that define Asia’s night-time cityscapes, while the urban-influenced X-signifier evokes high-energy nights and experiences. Made using Absolut Vodka and natural ingredients, the drink has a 35% ABV and is best served neat and chilled. Alternatively, as part of a ritual, combine it with an orange soda chaser or serve it in a shot glass rimmed with finely ground coffee, sugar and cocoa powder to complement its zesty flavours and coffee notes.

Orange Peel completes a trio of Absolut Nights offerings, following the launch of Mexican-inspired Smoky Piña and Scandinavian-influenced Nordic Spice last year, as the brand taps into nuanced flavours loved by local audiences and brings them to the global stage. In line with the Absolut’s Born to Mix brand values, Absolut Vodka is committed to helping shape and redefine the future of nightlife and the Absolut Nights range strengthens and reaffirms this commitment as the line-up of tantalising shot drinks is designed for high-energy nights out. Absolut Nights offers fresh ways and different occasions to enjoy its iconic flavours after dark, where the ultimate mix of people, cocktails and ideas often come together.

Speaking on the new product launch, Debasree Dasgupta, VP Global Marketing Absolut Vodka, said: “Orange Peel joins our Absolut Nights range in igniting the premium shot scene alongside Nordic Spice and Smoky Piña. This dynamic range is reshaping nightlife by tapping into universal, global trends for vibrant and interconnected experiences while offering local, urban-inspired flavours. At Absolut, we thrive on the power of imagination and being bold and this new, zesty, aromatic shot drink is sure to hit the sweet spot as we aspire to transform the future of nightlife for new generations.”

Louis Cheng, VP Marketing Pernod Ricard China, added: “Absolut Nights Orange Peel pays homage to Chinese culture and the flavour profile is truly suited to the Asian market. Inspired by Chenpi which is a traditional ingredient used in Chinese cooking, desserts and candies, the addition of Orange Peel to our esteemed portfolio in China marks the next stage in the evolution of the nightlife lifestyle for the next generation, echoing our promise to redefine nightlife by aligning local culture with global trends and creating intriguing, authentic and engaging experiences.”

The Absolut Nights Orange Peel 700ml will launch in China in March 2024 at an RRP of 123RMB. Please see here for assets.

