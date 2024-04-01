B.R. Distilling Company Appoints Christopher Crosbie Vice President of Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— B.R. Distilling Company, parent company of the award-winning Blue Note Bourbon, has appointed Christopher (Chris) Crosbie as its new Vice President of National Sales. In this role, Chris will develop and deliver the company’s annual operating plan for all regions designed to build national brand awareness, education, and sales for Blue Note whiskey. He will also lead financial and operational management, provide strategic direction and oversight of profitability and distributor strategy, and oversee marketing and sales plans for trade channels, field execution, team performance, and talent development and recruitment. Chris will report directly to Logan Welk, President and Chief Operating Officer of B.R. Distilling Company.

With both sales and distilled spirits expertise, Chris most recently served as Director of Sales & Trade Marketing East USA, Canada, LATAM & Duty Free for Altos Planos Collective, based in New York. Prior to that, he spent 16 years with Diageo, most recently as Vice President, Commercial, where he led the planning and execution of the spirits and beer portfolio across many markets. He also served as the Acting General Manager for the Caribbean and Central America region.

“With his deep industry and leadership experience, Chris possesses all the qualities to effectively lead our sales team and help to expand the Blue Note brand footprint in the U.S.,” said Logan Welk, President and Chief Operating Officer. “In a few short years, Blue Note has caught the attention of whiskey lovers and experts alike. For example, our flagship Juke Joint and Crossroads expressions were both awarded Double Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competitions for the last two years. We’re excited and ready to capitalize on this momentum.”

Chris studied Business Administration at Edinburgh’s Telford College and is currently working towards a BA in History in his spare time. A native of Edinburgh, Scotland, he lives in the New York Metro area.

About B.R. Distilling Company

Founded in 2014 in Memphis, TN, B.R. Distilling Company is the oldest licensed distillery in Memphis, and producer of the award-winning Blue Note Bourbon, a bold yet approachable whiskey with big notes and a smooth structure. Currently, B.R. Distilling Company produces a handful of award-winning flagship expressions, which are distributed across 17 U.S. states, including AL, AR, CO, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, OK, KS, MO, NJ, NY, SC, TN, and TX. Please sip responsibly.

For More Information:

https://www.bluenotebourbon.com/