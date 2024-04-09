Betty Booze Announces New Flavors, A Variety Pack and Top National Distribution Partnership

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Betty Booze, the sparkling low-ABV alcoholic beverage brand founded by entrepreneur and actress, Blake Lively, announces the next phase of its brand growth strategy with the release of two new ready-to-drink (“RTD”) cocktails and a national distribution partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

The brand is expanding its RTD cocktail portfolio with Sparkling Bourbon with Oak Smoked Lemonade and Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple – all made with real spirits, the freshest fruits, spices, herbs and just the right amount of bubbles to create unmatched, unmistakably delicious drinks.

Additionally, Betty Booze will now be distributed nationally by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the top beverage alcohol distributor in the US for wine and spirits. This nationwide partnership with Southern Glazer’s underpins the Company’s larger US expansion strategy, having also recently expanded into the UK in recent months.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits nationally on Betty Booze. In 2023, Betty Booze was tested and instantly became a top selling spirit RTD in the 200+ stores across the country in which it was tested. Now, with Southern Glazer’s as our distributor partner, we will rapidly expand the brand’s distribution – including in Whole Foods, Sprouts, as well as other top retailers,” said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, Co-Founder and Chairman of Betty B Holdings.

“All of us at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits are excited to partner once again with proven entrepreneurs Andrew Chrisomalis, Guillaume Cuvelier and the entire team – as well as Betty Booze Co-Founder and Hollywood star, Blake Lively. The low abv spirits RTD category is ripe for continued growth and disruption with Betty Booze – super premium, gourmet RTD cocktail.” said Wayne Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Additionally for the first time ever, Betty Booze cocktails will now be available in mixed variety packs, starting with a new Sparkling Tequila Variety Pack (2x Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, 2x Sparkling Tequila with Smoked Pineapple, 2x Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso); the 6-pack tequila variety pack will retail for $20.99, in addition to the flavor-specific 4-packs for $14.99. Now being distributed nationally, Betty Booze can be found at Total Wine & More, Sprouts, Whole Foods and more.

The Betty Booze product lineup now consists of:

Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple (NEW!)

Sparkling Bourbon with Oak Smoked Lemonade (NEW!)

Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade

Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso

Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry

About Betty Booze

A recent winner of the World Beverage Innovation Awards and the LA Spirits Awards, Betty Booze is a line of sparkling gourmet ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Blake Lively founded Betty Booze with a simple idea – that what we drink should be held to the same standards as the foods we eat. The brand’s commitment to making beverages that are real, uncomplicated and delicious means they take the time to create homemade recipes from high quality ingredients. Betty Booze pairs the freshest fruits, spices, herbs and more with real spirits and just the right amount of bubbles to create unmatched, unmistakably delicious drinks.

For More Information:

https://bettybooze.com/