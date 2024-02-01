Costa Tequila Grows 87% YoY in 2023

With the launch of Costa Café and a growing distribution footprint, the world’s first ‘Hi/Lo’ tequila reported massive growth in 2023

Costa Tequila, the world’s first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila, grew the brand by 87% year-over-year through continual innovation in product development, investment in new markets and new distribution partners and growth in retail placements across 14 markets in the US.

With a mission to redefine conventional tequila, Costa’s lineup, including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, brings together the best flavors of agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

Launched in May 2023, Costa’s most recent brand extension Costa Café is a tequila-based coffee liqueur made with Blue Weber Agave and Mexican coffee beans. The introduction of Café to Costa’s innovative portfolio highlights the brand’s adventurous spirit and creatively elevates the premiumization of tequila-based products as consumer demand continues to increase.

“Costa Tequila had a great year in 2023. We were focused on providing our customers with high quality and innovative products,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “As customers are learning more about agave based spirits, we felt 2023 was the right time to introduce Costa Café. Mixologists and home bartenders have loved that the Café is so versatile and can be enjoyed on the rocks or mixed into a layered and complex cocktail recipe.”

Last year Costa expanded its reach into several new markets with the help of 41 wholesalers nationwide, including deepening distribution in Florida, New York and Arizona and entering Connecticut and Tennessee. Total retail placements increased across 14 markets in 2023, with over 5,000 points of distribution.

Costa partnered with passionate athletes, chefs, and musicians last year, as the brand works to support people in pursuit of doing what they love. Freeride mountain biker Johny Salido and Austin-based band Uncle Lucius, best known for their single “Keep The Wolves Away” popularized by the Peacock series Yellowstone, joined Olympic Snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington, LongBoard surfing champion Justin Quintal, Chef Meredith Ouzounian, and others, as brand ambassadors driving brand awareness and authentic consumer education.

“As Costa grows as a brand, it’s important for us to partner with people who are also growing in their fields and passions,” says Gavula. “Authentic relationships develop over time, just like the flavor profiles of an artfully crafted tequila. As we look to 2024, we want to nurture these partnerships and grow together as a great community.”

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in 12 states and online nationwide. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café ($28.99), Blanco ($36.99), Reposado ($39.99), and Añejo (SRP $56.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café, Añejo, Blanco, and Reposado, at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, and Nebraska using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

For More Information:

https://www.costatequila.com/welcome