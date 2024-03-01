Greg Metze of Old Elk Distillery Named Master Distiller/Master Blender of the Year at the 2024 Icons of Whisky Awards

FORT COLLINS, Colo.— Old Elk Distillery is proud to share that their esteemed Master Distiller, Greg Metze, has won the Master Distiller/Master Blender of the Year Award at the 2024 Icons of Whisky Awards. Renowned for Old Elk’s distinctive approach to whiskey-making and the ongoing quality of its award-winning products, this award celebrates Greg’s outstanding contributions to the spirits industry and celebrates his legacy as one of the industry’s finest.

“We are immensely proud of Greg’s well-deserved recognition as Master Distiller of the Year. His talent and dedication have been instrumental in shaping Old Elk’s reputation, and this award serves as a testament to his craft and enduring legacy,” remarks Luis Gonzalez, CEO of Old Elk Distillery.

The Icons of Whisky Awards, in conjunction with the Whiskies of the World Awards, held its annual gala award ceremony earlier this month in Louisville, Kentucky. Metze’s leadership and expertise have elevated the standards of whiskey-making, making him a standout figure in the industry.

Under Metze’s leadership, Old Elk has flourished, producing award-winning whiskeys that have garnered recognition nationwide. Throughout his career, Metze has made significant contributions to the industry with his unique approach to crafting spirits, such as his highly-awarded Old Elk’s Master’s Blend portfolio of products and the annual Infinity Blend release.

Commenting on his win, Greg Metze, says: “This award is a tribute to all those who have shared their knowledge with me over the past four decades. I am deeply grateful for this recognition and want Old Elk to be my legacy. It is thanks to my smart and passionate team over at Old Elk that we can continue to produce world-class whiskeys. This is quite a special moment, and I hope this award serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in Old Elk’s whiskey-making journey.”

Greg Metze became Old Elk’s Master Distiller after steadfastly racking up four decades of distilling experience at some of the world’s most well-known distilleries. While Metze had quietly earned fame among whiskey enthusiasts during this time, he didn’t have a distillery brand to call “home” until finding Old Elk. In 2013, Metze was approached by Old Elk’s founder to create a unique, signature mashbill for Old Elk’s Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey; since then, he has crafted a large portfolio of award-winning products at Old Elk that showcase his supreme artisanship and the highest quality liquid production.

Metze continues to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a master distiller. His commitment to innovation remains at the forefront of the distillery, allowing the team to consistently deliver exceptional products.

About Old Elk Distillery

Rooted in innovation, quality, craftsmanship, and integrity, Old Elk Distillery of Fort Collins, CO, was founded in 2013. Founder Curt Richardson desired to create a distinctive portfolio of whiskeys that embodied his passion for whiskey, and he succeeded. In 2016, Greg Metze joined the team as Master Distiller, bringing his 40 years of experience in the whiskey industry to Old Elk. While the signature Old Elk Slow Cut® proofing process takes significantly longer than most, taking the extra time makes all the difference. The proof is in the liquid. Today, the Old Elk portfolio is available in all 50 states, delivering award-winning products that span several whiskey categories. The entire product portfolio includes Old Elk’s signature high-malt Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Wheated Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Rye Whiskey, and Straight Wheat Whiskey, Whiskeysmith Co. Flavored Whiskey, Nooku Bourbon Cream, and Dry Town.

