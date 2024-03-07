Kylie Jenner Introduces Sprinter, a Premium Canned Vodka Soda

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner announces Sprinter – the ultimate vodka soda in a can. Made with simple, high-quality ingredients – premium vodka, sparkling water and real fruit juice – and created in four true-to-fruit flavors, Sprinter is a bold and refreshing new entry into the RTD space.

“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” says founder Kylie Jenner. “Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried – and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves.”

Jenner tapped Chandra Richter, a female beverage development expert with over 20 years of beverage alcohol industry experience and a PhD in molecular biology, to serve as Head of Product Development and Operations at Sprinter. After over a year of taste testing, the duo achieved the perfect balance of flavors and Sprinter was born — a 100-calorie, 4.5% ABV canned vodka soda made with real fruit juice and with no added sugar, available in four fruit-forward flavors: Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit and Lime.

“It’s been such a pleasure developing Sprinter with Kylie,” says Chandra Richter. “We held numerous tastings over the past year to ensure each of our four flavors are as natural and true-to-fruit as possible. Sprinter is a mouthwatering vodka soda in a can that makes every moment an occasion.”

Bold, vibrant and eye-catching on the shelf, Sprinter will be available in an 8-can variety pack for an SRP of $19.99. Sprinter launches nationwide on March 21.

About Sprinter

Founded by entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, Sprinter is a bold and juicy RTD vodka soda made with real fruit juice, premium vodka and sparkling water. Using only the highest quality ingredients, Sprinter delivers vibrant and fruit-forward flavor profiles in four flavors – Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit and Lime. Sprinter is 100 calories, 4.5% ABV, gluten-free, with no added sugars.

Kylie designed Sprinter to be the life of the party – your co-host in a can. Sprinter is available nationwide in an 8-can variety pack starting 3/21.

For More Information:

http://drinksprinter.com