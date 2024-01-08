Mexican Icon Luis Miguel is the New Owner of Casa Don Ramón

MEXICO CITY, Mexico— Luis Miguel has become a proud shareholder of Casa Don Ramon, a distinguished 100% Mexican company renowned for its production and marketing of ultra-premium tequilas. The beloved singer is a symbol of talent and a cultural and musical icon of his country. His music inevitably transports the audience to a vibrant Mexico full of joy, pride, and color.

Known for his unparalleled voice that has captured the hearts of multiple generations and has sold millions of records, Luis Miguel stands as the foremost figure in Spanish music. He celebrates over 40 years of an illustrious musical career, marked by the recent success of his global tour, where hundreds of thousands of fans have sung along to the timeless lyrics of songs that have defined his extraordinary career.

Affectionately known as “El Sol de Mexico,” Luis Miguel has proudly and passionately carried the Mexican culture in the lyrics and music of his songs. Born out of a profound love for Mexico, Casa Don Ramón aligns seamlessly as they share the vision of contributing to the cultural wealth and heritage of his nation, sharing the gift of tequila with the world.

This collaboration with Casa Don Ramón marks his entry into the realm of luxury spirits, aligning with a brand synonymous with quality, innovation, and over 50 international medals for excellence. Luis Miguel plans to make Casa Don Ramon the number one tequila company with great innovations.

El Sol will proudly carry “Mexico En La Piel” along with mariachi, tequila, and his incredible talent will take this emblematic beverage to every corner of the world. The singer will continue the second part of his Luis Miguel Tour 2024 with more than 100 concerts worldwide, including performances in Caracas, Bogota, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Marbella. The premium tequila brand, which can be found on all five continents, will be featured in every city where Luis Miguel performs, celebrating his successful career.

About Casa Don Ramón

Founded in 1996, Casa Don Ramon is a 100% Mexican company that emerged from the love for Mexico, its people and its traditions. We have passionately dedicated ourselves to working the land of Los Altos de Jalisco with a deep respect for the process and the agave. Over time we have perfected artisanal methods and added state-of-the-art technology to achieve exceptional quality in our products, delighting the most demanding palates.

