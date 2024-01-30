Surface Brands Announces La Tierra de Acre Mezcal Now Distributed by Breakthru Beverage in California

Surface Brands is proud to announce that its flagship spirit, La Tierra de Acre Mezcal, will now be distributed by Breakthru Beverage Group in California.

La Tierra de Acre Mezcal was created as an experience for the guests of its namesake Acre Resort in San Jose del Cabo to share the finest small-batch, hand-crafted mezcals from multi-generational Mezcaleros, who have perfected their craft throughout the best mezcal producing regions in Mexico.

Handcrafted in Oaxaca and Durango, Mexico, every bottle of La Tierra de Acre Mezcal is an uncompromising reflection of the creator’s heritage. For generations, the Mezcaleros that La Tierra de Acre Mezcal works with have been sustainably perfecting their crafts throughout the most rural and beautiful places in Mexico. The result is a collection of four award-winning mezcals, Espadín, Cenizo, Tobalá and Tepeztate, each showcasing the versatility and beauty of the agave plant and allowing experienced and newer mezcal drinkers alike into their world.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Breakthru Beverage California whose commitment to excellence and impressive distribution network are a perfect match with our company values. This agreement marks a great step forward for our brand as we expand and bring La Tierra de Acre Mezcal to a broader audience,” Jordan Haddad, Managing Partner of Surface Brands.

La Tierra de Acre Mezcal is primarily distributed in restaurants, bars and retail outlets throughout California and Los Cabos and is quickly expanding into key markets such as New York, Florida and Nevada.

About La Tierra de Acre Mezcal

Originally inspired by the natural beauty of its namesake Acre Resort, a lush retreat set on 25 acres in the foothills of San Jose del Cabo, Mexico that features luxurious treehouses, organic farms, beautiful peacocks and an award-winning restaurant, cocktail bar and mezcal lounge, La Tierra de Acre Mezcal captures the same Mexican authenticity, spiritual connection to nature, sustainability, and appreciation for life that the Acre Resort property evokes.

La Tierra de Acre Mezcal is an excuse to gather, celebrate with old friends and make connections with new ones. It happened every night at the Acre Resort, making the founders realize they could no longer keep this magical spirit a secret.

La Tierra de Acre Mezcal, Made to be Shared.

About Surface Brands

Based in Los Angeles, California with a distribution network across the United States, Surface Brands owns and imports a portfolio of award-winning wines and spirits from around the world, each brand with a dedication to craftsmanship and a compelling story to tell. In addition to importing their own brands, Surface Brands works with early-stage and emerging products by partnering, investing, and managing distribution. Managed by industry experts and privately owned, Surface Brands employs sales, marketing, and operational expertise to launch and accelerate growth in the marketplace.

For More Information:

https://latierradeacre.com/