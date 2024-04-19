Valor Announces $50K Donation to Increase Social Impact Initiatives In Jalisco

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Valor announced its first donation – $50,000 – to the Gente Buena Foundation, which the additive-free tequila brand founded in late 2023 to support its impact work and serve the individuals, families, communities and land intimately involved in the entire lifecycle of tequila.

With community-driven efforts already progressing, thanks in part to this recent contribution, Valor is also unveiling adjusted pricing for both its expressions–$79.99 (Blanco) and $99.99 (Reposado)– allowing the brand to expand its consumer reach to increase impact and further its commitment to redirecting the booming success of tequila back into the hands of local people.

“Thanks to the incredible support from our community of tequila lovers over the last seven months, we are expanding our commitment to accessibility from Valor’s impact work to its consumers with new prices, inviting even more to join the Valor family and celebrate the spirit of tequila while working to protect those who craft it,” said Christiane Maertens, Valor Founder and CEO. “With our recent grant to the Gente Buena Foundation immediately put to use alongside our educational and environmental partners on the ground in Jalisco, the entire Valor team is excited for the next phase of this journey, working towards real change for the people of Tequila.”

As part of its commitment of 10% for Prosperity, the $50,000 contribution directly supports and continues the work that is currently underway in the community of San Pedro de los Landeros, where Valor’s distilling partner NOM 1599 is located, and the tequila is crafted. Valor educational partners University of Guadalajara and the school of Humanities, Sciences, and Technologies of Michoacán College are presently conducting focus groups and interviews with community members, and working on accumulating verified research based on evidence to clearly identify local experiences, needs and challenges–with the ultimate goal to create a roadmap for how the tequila industry can better support the land and its people, minimizing harm as the work continues.

Additionally, environmental partner Pronatura is working to ensure substantial potable water is available to everyone, addressing the community’s limited access and working closely with local leaders to identify water solutions that will positively impact the residents of San Pedro de los Landeros directly. An even greater number of people in surrounding communities will also benefit indirectly through comprehensive watershed conservation solutions. Marking a significant milestone toward continuing this crucial work across the tequila-producing region, the environmental conservation group has garnered formal approval and support from the City of Tequila.

Valor is the first tequila brand to make social impact investments that are guided by the people of Jalisco.

About Valor

Los Angeles-based Valor is a woman-owned brand producing exceptional, additive-free tequila that puts people and the planet first. In collaboration with local partners and communities, Valor invests 10% of every purchased bottle toward building prosperity for local communities. Working closely with a small, family-owned distillery, NOM 1599, Valor produces natural tequila that is made with just two simple ingredients: fully mature agave and water. Valor creates spirits that exemplify exceptional value through a balance of craftsmanship and ethics. Every step of our process serves as a foundation for a more human-centered industry rooted in authenticity, respect, and opportunity. We are excited to invite industry partners who align with our values and to work together toward long-term collaborative change.

For More Information:

https://drinkvalor.com/