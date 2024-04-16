Whiskey House of Kentucky Completes Hiring of Senior Management Team

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Whiskey House of Kentucky (Whiskey House) announced it has completed the hiring of its senior management team. With less than three months until the start of operations, the most advanced distillery in the United States is on track to begin production and warehousing on Monday, July 1, 2024.

“We could not be more excited by the level of expertise we’re attracting,” said co-founder and CEO David Mandell. “It takes a best-in-class team to operate the most advanced distillery in the United States, while providing unparalleled service to the customers in our Custom Whiskey Program.”

With 18 people leading what Whiskey House calls “the best team in American Whiskey,” the company continues to attract some of the most talented individuals in distilling and state-of-the-art manufacturing.

Most recently, Robert Helmer, Jr., the new chief financial officer of Whiskey House, was recruited from Trefethen Family Vineyards, based in Napa Valley, California, where he was the CFO & treasurer. Daniel Linde, the current CFO and co-founder of Whiskey House, transitioned into the role of chief strategy officer, where he is responsible for developing and guiding strategic partnerships for the company. In addition, Ryan Poe, former director of distillery operations at Barrel Craft Spirits in Louisville, Kentucky, joined Whiskey House as distillery manager, where he will lead day-to-day operations of the distillery.

“We’re almost ready to begin producing the highest quality whiskey for our customers,” said co-founder, President & COO John Hargrove. “Whiskey House will set a new bar for custom whiskey distillation and will lead the industry in quality of production, efficiency of operations, technical capabilities, and customer service.”

Additional key hires include LeeAnn Bagby, vice president of human resources; Jim Hunger, director, operations; Quentin Snider, senior manager, maintenance; Jerry Hall, maintenance & controls manager; JT Thomas, warehouse senior manager; Justin Dixon, senior manager, food safety quality assurance; Joshua Marquis, environmental health and safety manager; Patrick Mannion, digital solutions architect; and Georgine MacLeod, compliance & administrative manager.

Over the next month, Whiskey House will hire 21 distillery supervisors and operators, along with 17 warehouse, maintenance, and quality team members.

To learn more about Whiskey House of Kentucky, go to whiskeyhouse.com or follow us on LinkedIn for the most up-to-date hiring information.

About Whiskey House of Kentucky

Whiskey House of Kentucky is the most sophisticated, technically advanced producer of custom bourbon and American whiskey in the United States. Located on a 176-acre campus in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Whiskey House is the first facility designed from the ground up for large-scale, flexible, custom whiskey production. Whiskey House provides unparalleled customer service, competitive pricing, and complete transparency into the manufacturing process for its Custom Whiskey Production customers. It will begin operations on July 1, 2024. To learn more about Whiskey House of Kentucky, visit www.whiskeyhouse.com.

For More Information:

https://whiskeyhouse.com/