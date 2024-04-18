World Famous Soccer Star Neymar Junior Announces Collaborative Venture With Fun Brands to Enter Cocktail and Mocktail Business

SÃO PAULO, Brazil and MIAMI, Fla.— Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as one of the best soccer players in the world, joins forces with Fun Brands, a Miami, Florida-based beverage company, to announce a new collaborative venture of innovative, all-natural spirit- and wine-based cocktails and zero alcohol mocktails launching in Brazil later this year.

“This is a great opportunity for me to celebrate in a new way with my fans worldwide, creating possibilities for connection beyond soccer, which is my life,” highlighted the All-star, “I want to share the flavors of Brazil that I love the most with my soccer fans at home and around the world in a different and irreverent way. The idea of also offering non-alcoholic beverages greatly attracted me to the venture.”

For Fun Brands, the moment has a special flavor. It is the unique opportunity to present the market with an innovative line of low alcohol cocktails and zero alcohol mocktails through a Brazilian brand with global reach, brought to life in partnership with Neymar Junior’s vision for beverages that speak to his lifestyle and tastes. Fun Brands develops low-sugar, low-calorie beverages with all-natural ingredients.

“The partnership with Neymar Junior will focus on the “Tastes of Brazil,” a country of incredible flavors, and globalize in collaboration with a large company in this segment,” said the Founder & CEO of Fun Brands, Joe Peleg. The new beverage brand will roll out with low and no-alcohol varieties first in Brazil and thereafter in strategic global markets.

About NR Sports Ltd.

NR Sports Ltd. is a career management company headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that specializes in image management relating to the careers of Neymar Junior and Brazil’s Olympic Gold Medalist Thiago Braz. The company was founded in 2006 by Neymar Junior’s parents.

About Fun Brands

Fun Brands is a US beverage group that is developing and will market Neymar’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company is affiliated with and owned by beverage and media executives and investors with expertise in beverage design and packaging. Fun Brands’ global media partner and shareholder, Icon International, Inc., will collaborate on the promotion and marketing with Neymar’s media partners.

For More Information:

https://tinyurl.com/3sdns6bk