St. Hildie's Botonica

Covers Products: Elderberry Hibiscus, Guava Ginger, Lemon Turmeric

St Hidie’s is a line of “spiked craft tonics” (5% ABV) that pair unique flavors with botanical tinctures featuring adaptogens and nootropics. There are presently three flavors, including Guava Ginger, Elderberry Hibiscus and Lemon Turmeric.

Taking a closer look at the ingredients, St Hildie’s uses a sugar brew base and, aside from the added botanicals -- eleuthero and holy basil extracts, as well as others that vary by SKU -- the product is flavored with fruit juices (ranging from 7.25 - 16.61% depending on the flavor). The resulting formulations contain 110 calories and 3-6 grams of sugar per can.

In terms of taste, St Hildie’s has definitely created something that’s both original and enjoyable. There’s noticeable fruit flavor in all three before a secondary note from the added botanicals and some light burn from the alcohol at the finish. The products are way more complex than a standard hard seltzer but still feel light in body.

Two varieties, Lemon Turmeric and Guava Ginger, have some mild spice that adds an extra layer of flavor. The former achieves this with the addition of curcumin powder and ginger juice, while Guava Ginger contains ginger and capsicum extract as well as a pleasant note of pineapple at the finish.

Elderberry Hibiscus goes in a slightly different direction. This flavor has a more pronounced fruit taste thanks to higher juice content from elderberry and pear juices. Added hibiscus not only accentuates the tartness of the elderberry -- it also adds a pleasant floral flavor to the mix.

On the outside, St Hildie’s is packaged in a slim 12 ounce can that featuring a shrink sleeve label with a matte finish. The label has an apothecary-like vibe, with a hand drawn logo that’s surrounded by a circular arrangement of callouts for various product attributes. Down at the bottom of the label is the callout for the flavor name and alcohol content.

The layout is pretty intuitive, although it definitely looks more like a non alcoholic functional beverage than something that fits with the current aesthetic typically found in similarly packaged alcoholic beverages. Honestly, with all of the clutter that’s going on in the hard seltzer space we find this to be a somewhat refreshing approach and one that should make St Hidlie’s stand out.

The only constructive feedback that we have is that the colors used for Guava Ginger and Lemon Turmeric don’t really pop the same way as the bolder contrasting colors of Elderberry Hibiscus.

Overall, St Hildie’s is an innovative product line that blends multiple of on-trend elements into a slick looking package with really enjoyable tasting liquid. This definitely feels like a product line that has some nice potential ahead.