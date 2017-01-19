Khortytsa Vodka Now Available at BevMo! in California

New York, NY & Concord, CA (Thursday, January 19, 2017) – Khortytsa Vodka, imported to the United States by Global Spirits USA, is now available at over 100 BevMo! retail locations in California. BevMo! Is the number-one specialty beverage retailer on the west coast.

Global Spirits Western Regional Sales Manager Patrick Puryear said that the brand’s increasing growth in California is a direct result of consumer demand.

“People are responding to the brand’s quality and value, which has led to a strong chain store focus on the product,” he said.

Just last week, the company announced that Khortytsa would be available in approximately 700 CVS Pharmacy locations by mid-January. Local Broker Frank Reis of Reis Sales & Marketing noted that the Khortytsa brand has grown over 500 percent in the state over the past 12 months, which isn’t surprising considering the fact that it’s the world third largest selling vodka.

“This brand is a major player internationally,” Puryear said. “Now that it’s available in the US, it should come as no surprise that both retailers and consumers would respond to its quality and value.”

Ukraine’s famed Khortytsa (Hor-Ti-Tsa) Vodka is the world’s third largest selling vodka, and although it is somewhat new to the US market, the brand is well known globally. According Wine & Spirits Research (IWSR) Agency, Khortytsa was the third largest international selling global vodka brand at 6.4 million cases, and it is quickly gaining ground among US consumers.

Khortytsa’s growing popularity is a result of its quality. Khortytsa, commonly dubbed “Khor” was named among the world’s best distilleries at the New York International Spirits Competition in 2014 and received a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The distillery is located in the Ukrainian city of Zaporozhe near Khortytsa Island. This ancient island’s history dates back thousands of years and reaches the roots of civilization. It is a sacred place in Ukraine — considered to be the cradle and heart of Ukrainian national pride — and is one of the country’s seven wonders.

Built in 2003, the Khortytsa Distillery is among the world’s finest distilleries. It uses a local organic filter containing schungite (a unique natural mineral) which allows it to get as close as possible to the structure of natural water. The filtration process is further enhanced with special birch and alder-tree charcoal and quartz sand.

Currently, there are four items within the Khortytsa line imported to the United States: Khortytsa Platinum, which is the most popular item in the line, will be available at BevMo! locations in California retailing for $12.99 per 750-mL; $22.99 for a 1.75-mL, and the 100-mL bottles are $3 for six.

For more information on Khortytsa Vodka, visit www.khor.com.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is a specialty retailer of alcoholic beverages and related products in the western United States and among the largest in the country. With 159 stores in well-trafficked retail areas in major metropolitan markets in California, Arizona and Washington, BevMo! provides a friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced wine, beer, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and “goes with” products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. BevMo.com enables customers to purchase items online for shipping to homes or offices or for pickup within an hour from their local store.

About Global Spirits

A Fortune 500 Company in Europe, Global Spirits was established in 2008 and has offices in New York, Moscow and Kiev, employing over 5,000 people. The company’s annual volume exceeds 10 million cases, with distribution in over 80 countries. Key strategic brands include: Khortytsa Vodka (3rd largest selling international vodka brand*), Morosha Vodka (fastest growing international vodka brand[1]), and LEAF Vodka (launched in the US October 2013). For more information on Global Spirits, please see the corporate website: www.globalspirits.com.