Steviva Ingredients Earns Organic Certification

PORTLAND, Oregon — Steviva Ingredients, makers of all-natural sweeteners and sweetening systems, announced today it has earned organic certification under the USDA National Organic Program (NOP) for its Portland SQF Level 2 manufacturing facility.

“Through the USDA Organic Certification process, we have established organic production and handling systems to complement our current rigorous food-safety management systems,” said Yishu Hou, quality and document control specialist at Steviva Ingredients. “By earning organic certification, we will be able to meet our customers’ needs for organic ingredients and also foster development of new opportunities within the ever-growing organic market.”

“In the past six months, we have been awarded a SQF Level 2 certificate and most recently, Organic Certification from Oregon Tilth,” said Thom King, president and CEO of Steviva Ingredients. “This gives us the ability to not only deliver sweetening systems in both conventional and organic forms to our manufacturing customers, but it also allows us to co-pack and private-label our entire line of sweeteners and sweetening systems for big-box retail stores. Additionally, we can deliver these clean-label organic sweetening systems in any particle size to our co-packing and private-label customers. I know of no other sweetener supplier that has this capability.”

Certified products include:

The certification was awarded by accredited organic certifying agency Oregon Tilth Certified Organic (OTCO) following rigorous on-site inspections of Steviva’s facility, materials, processing and handling. In order to maintain its organic certification, Steviva must continue to adhere to the strict national standards of organic products as outlined by the NOP.

In September 2016, the Portland-based company earned its Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 2 certification. Administered by the Food Marketing Institute and recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative, SQF is a rigorous food-safety management system that focuses on the verification and validation of stringent food-safety and quality systems throughout the food supply chain.

More information about Steviva Ingredients and its products can be found at www.stevivaingredients.com or www.steviva.com.

About Steviva Ingredients

Steviva Ingredients Inc. is a global ingredient supplier with a focus on all-natural, high-intensity sweeteners and custom sweetening solutions for manufacturers and consumers. Steviva Ingredients sweeteners and bulk ingredients are GMO-free, soy-free, corn-free and allergen-free. More information is available at: www.stevivaingredients.com.

About Oregon Tilth Certified Organic

OTCO is an accredited, nonprofit organic certifier, educator and advocate for organic agriculture and products. Founded in 1974, its mission is to make food systems and agriculture biologically sound and socially equitable. OTCO advances this mission to balance the needs of people and planet through focus on core areas of certification, conservation, social equity, policy and the marketplace.

OTCO is recognized by the European Commission as an approved certification body for organic certification of crop and handling operations. OTCO’s accreditation means that production and handling operations certified by OTCO are deemed certified in accordance with the EU provisions.