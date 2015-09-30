Each year, BevNET’s annual Best Of awards honors companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends from across the dynamic and ever-changing beverage landscape.

But, as no one needs reminding, 2020 wasn’t just any other year. Under the crushing squeeze of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the market was stressed from all directions, with grocery sales spiking, c-store traffic slowing and service delays everywhere -- whether waiting in line outside the store or on Instacart for a delivery slot. Yet even under extreme pressure, beverage brands and drink entrepreneurs did what they do best: make lemonade, and with optimism and energy to spare. When consumer demand for oat milk soared to “essential item” status this spring, Oatly moved to get more product to them. When gyms and fitness clubs were shuttered to slow the spread of COVID in May, O2 Recovery Drink led a campaign to support them. And when everyone was forced to become an at-home mixologist when bars closed down, innovative RTD cocktail makers like Elenita, Tip Top and Drnxmyth gave them a reason to feel excited about staying in on the weekend.

For these reasons and many more, out of a field of over 300 nominees, we have selected the winners for this year’s BevNET Best of 2020 Awards in recognition of their hard work, dynamism, diversity and entrepreneurial spirit in leading the beverage industry through a difficult and disruptive period. The honorees represent the personalities, products and purpose that proves -- no matter what challenges the future may hold -- we won’t face them thirsty.

