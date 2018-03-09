Expo View: Natural World Tremors
To suppliers, the end of the Whole Foods relationship isn’t a binary anymore, where they’re either in Whole Foods or they aren’t really in the natural channel at all.
Natural Products Expo West 2018 got off to a fast start yesterday with its Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, a bustling, farmers market-style exhibition located outside the Anaheim Convention Center.
Station Cold Brew Coffee Co. announced the launch of its black, unsweetened New Orleans Style Nitro Cold Brew, and brand-new Mocha Nitro Cold Brew in 7-Eleven stores across Canada.
HydroONE Premium Beverages’ CEO Sammy Nasrollahi is proud to announce that his brand has been named the official drink of the prestigious Baton Rouge Soccer Club (also known as BRSC).
A visit with Seth Goldman, co-founder of Honest Tea and now board chair at vegan meat brand Beyond Meat, finds him excitedly pointing out the massive expansion that’s about to take place in that emerging category.
Sipp Sparkling Organics has announced that its newest line of beverages, Sipp Infusions, as well as its seventh flavor of craft soda, Cherry Fizz, will be available for an exclusive sneak preview at the Natural Products Expo West March 8-11 in Anaheim, California.
Recov Beverage Co , a leading producer of natural sports and functional beverages, is excited to announce the addition of 3 new flavors to its flagship brand Thirty Drink.
High Brew Coffee, an Austin-based natural beverage company, is excited to announce the launch of their newest ready-to-drink cold-brew innovation, Sparkling Cold Brew.
As the BevNET editorial team prepares to hit the floor at Anaheim Convention Center for Natural Products Expo West 2018, here is an early look at some of the brands that will be showcasing revamped packaging and redesigned labels at this year's show.
In addition to new distributors, sale of trimino has been authorized in over 180 Hannaford Supermarkets in the northeast and 349 supermarkets operating under Albertson’s banners in Southern California.
KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, will debut its Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Multi-Serve Box at booth #795 at Natural Products Expo West 2018.
Honeydrop Beverages, the leading producer of supercharged cold-pressed raw honey lemonades, is excited to launch its reformulated cold-pressed lemonade line, now containing only 4g of sugar per bottle, as well as three new “Naturally Neon” skus: Unicorn Lemonade, Mermaid Lemonade and Galaxy Lemonade.
The Ginger People, which markets the world’s largest variety of ginger-based consumer packaged goods, is bringing turmeric into its fold, with the launch of three new turmeric-infused drinks at Natural Products Expo West 2018.
Wonder Drink Kombucha, one of the first brands to help launch the $500 million kombucha beverage category nearly 20 years ago, is now innovating the category with its newest product, Prebiotic Kombucha.
