Supplier News

InnoBev Receives US Patent for WakeUp! Alertness Formula
InnoBev Ltd., has received a U.S. patent for WakeUp!, its plant-based alertness formula.
Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp (NP Nutra), a leading wholesale supplier of premium nutraceutical ingredients in the US, is excited to announce the launch of their Organic Plant-based NutraProtein Power Blend.
Frutarom has become one of the top five suppliers of natural colors worldwide following its acquisition of several natural colors companies, and major investments in building fully integrated, safe, and controlled supply chains.
From 7th to 11th May 2018 the Sacmi Closures & Containers Division will be in Orlando at NPE 2018, North America's biggest plastics fair, to showcase all the very best it has to offer the industry.
Nutrition 21, LLC (“Nutrition 21”), has announced that its clinically substantiated ingredient, Velositol, is now included in MRI’s newly launched Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate product.
IOI Loders Croklaan has partnered with Kerry Group, Wild Asia and the Fortuna Palm Oil Mill in Sabah to implement a 3-year Small-Growers Support Program.
PureCircle (LSE: PURE), the world's leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia sweeteners for the global beverage and food industries, announces that it will vastly increase the amount of StarLeaf stevia it plants in 2018.
Hydrofresh HPP, an affiliate of Keller Logistics Group, is constructing a $10 million pasteurization plant at 1571 Gressel Drive in Delphos that uses innovative high-pressure processing (HPP) technology.
Saxco International, a leading provider of packaging solutions, today announced the promotion of John Kellogg to the newly created role of Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.
Nestlé and Nuritas have entered into a collaboration aiming at discovering bioactive peptide networks within specific target areas of significant value.
GLG Life Tech Corporation in collaboration with Archer Daniels Midland Company is pleased to announce today the newest addition to its portfolio of great-tasting stevia extracts, the new high Reb M product line.
Synergy Flavors, Inc., a leading supplier of flavors, extracts and essences for the global food and beverage industry, announces the completion of two new primary schools in Antohomaro and Farahalana, Madagascar.
Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (AFS) takes the next step in demonstrating complete transparency by getting four of its core ingredients Non-GMO Project Verified.
Catalina, the global leader in shopper intelligence and personalized engagement, today announced Catalina New Product Accelerator, the industry’s only solution that gives brands the ability to predict, track and accelerate sales performance across a scaled network of national retailers.
