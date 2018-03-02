Supplier News

NP Nutra Launches Organic Plant-based Protein Blend

by Press Release,

Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp (NP Nutra), a leading wholesale supplier of premium nutraceutical ingredients in the US, is excited to announce the launch of their Organic Plant-based NutraProtein Power Blend.

Frutarom Now A Top 5 Supplier of Natural Colors

by Press Release,

Frutarom has become one of the top five suppliers of natural colors worldwide following its acquisition of several natural colors companies, and major investments in building fully integrated, safe, and controlled supply chains.

PureCircle Plans Massive Increase in StarLeaf Stevia Planting

by Press Release,

PureCircle (LSE: PURE), the world's leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia sweeteners for the global beverage and food industries, announces that it will vastly increase the amount of StarLeaf stevia it plants in 2018.

GLG and ADM Announce New High Reb M Product Line

by Press Release,

GLG Life Tech Corporation in collaboration with Archer Daniels Midland Company is pleased to announce today the newest addition to its portfolio of great-tasting stevia extracts, the new high Reb M product line.

Synergy Flavors Builds Two New Schools in Madagascar

by Press Release,

Synergy Flavors, Inc., a leading supplier of flavors, extracts and essences for the global food and beverage industry, announces the completion of two new primary schools in Antohomaro and Farahalana, Madagascar.

Catalina Introduces Product Accelerator

by Press Release,

Catalina, the global leader in shopper intelligence and personalized engagement, today announced Catalina New Product Accelerator, the industry’s only solution that gives brands the ability to predict, track and accelerate sales performance across a scaled network of national retailers.