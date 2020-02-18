Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

Spotlight Category: RFG Vegetable Juice/Cocktail

This category, albeit a small one, has done a fine job of showing the progress of innovative brands in the juice set over the years — particularly the rise of products using HPP. Here, the numbers show something of a return-to-form for Suja — growth against a declining category average — as well as the growing commercialization of products like KOR shots. Meanwhile, Bolthouse seems to be finding its footing in a time of flux, but changes in distribution and ownership have turned much of the category into a game of 52-card pickup.