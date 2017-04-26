Amazon Dash Button for Protein2o Now Available

Chicago, IL (April 25, 2017) – Consumers can now stay stocked up on the nation’s best selling protein infused waters with the introduction of Amazon Dash Button for Protein2o. Starting today, Prime members can reorder their favorite Protein2o flavors with the press of a button. Customers can order the Dash Button for Protein2o at www.amazon.com/dashbutton.

Dash Button is a Wi-Fi connected device that reorders your favorite product with the press of a button. Dash Button is simple to set up. Use the Amazon shopping app on your smartphone to easily connect the Dash Button to your home Wi-Fi network and then select the Protein2o product you want to reorder. Once connected, a single press of Dash Button automatically places your order with Prime free shipping – ensuring you never run out of your essentials again.

Once purchased, Amazon Prime members sync the buttons to their Amazon Prime accounts for fast, convenient ordering with Prime FREE Shipping. By pressing the Amazon Dash Button for the Protein2o brand, customers can order their favorite Protein2o flavor including Tropical Coconut, Mixed Berry, Harvest Grape and Wild Cherry.

About Protein2o

Protein2o was born from the crazy idea that there’s a better way to consume the stuff that’s good for you – especially the two nutrients most important to our bodies: water and protein. Protein2o is a refreshing, lightly flavored water that is low in calories and carbs. And with 15g of whey protein isolate in each bottle, your body will enjoy all the benefits of protein including natural energy, weight loss, satiety (feeling of fullness), improved brain cognition and increased lean muscle mass.

It is our mission to improve the lives of our customers with accessible products that promote a healthy, active lifestyle through the daily use of protein. We care deeply about the quality and integrity of our product which is why Protein2o is Preservative Free, GMO Free and naturally flavored.

To learn more visit DrinkProtein2o.com, facebook.com/Protein2o, twitter.com/Protein2o and Instagram @Protein2o.