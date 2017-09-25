AriZona Gets Bubbly with Sparkling Mineral Water Line

Woodbury, NY – AriZona Beverages has entered the sparkling mineral water space with a sophisticated take on bubbles. Available in five refreshing flavors there’s a taste for every mood.

Satisfy your craving for bubbles with Strawberry, Pineapple Coconut, Orange Grapefruit, Lemon Lime and Black Raspberry. Containing no calories or sweeteners, AriZona Sparkling is 100% natural guilt-free refreshment that can be enjoyed all day long.

Keeping consistent with the AriZona portfolio, AriZona Sparkling commands attention by standing out on shelves amongst the competition. Featuring a slim matte can with bright vintage etched fruit illustrations, it’s a premium look for the next generation of AriZona.

AriZona Sparkling will begin rollout in the New York Metro area and will continue distribution nationwide in select stores across the country. The suggested retail price is $4.99-$5.99 for an 8 pack. Like all other AriZona Beverages this product contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

For more information on AriZona Sparkling or any other AriZona product, please visit www.drinkarizona.com.

About AriZona

AriZona Beverages, founded in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, is proud to be a family owned and operated American company. AriZona’s mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Beverages — makers of the number one ready-to-drink Iced Tea in America – holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and “keeping it real” no frills approach to the consumer market. AriZona never pays for glitzy advertising campaigns to gain consumer loyalty and is constantly ahead of the curve, carving out trends without the use of focus groups and market research. With a loyal following across various demographics, AriZona pulls its own inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fan base. To learn more about the AriZona please visit drinkarizona.com; Facebook: AriZonaIcedTea; Twitter/Instagram/Pinterest: @DrinkAriZona

