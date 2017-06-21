Carolina Panthers Football Players Re-Sign with TEN Spring Water

Colin Jones, Teddy Williams and Mario AddisonPromote Health Benefits of Alkaline Hydration

BOCA RATON, Fla. (June 15, 2017) — Professional football players Colin Jones, Teddy Williams and Mario Addison of the Carolina Panthers have re-signed with TEN Spring Water for a third year. The popular bottled alkaline water brand has a growing list of high-profile endorsers including the UFC’s reigning Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes.

“These elite athletes are tremendously dedicated to their training regimens,” saidJose Fernandez, chief executive officer of TEN Spring Water. “We are thrilled that they recognize the benefits of drinking TEN Spring Water for ultimate hydration and will continue to play an important role in promoting the brand.”

What the players are saying:

“I constantly strive to be the best I can be on and off the field,” said Colin Jones, safety for the Carolina Panthers. “TEN Spring Water’s high pH and electrolytes help me stay hydrated without the added sugar usually found in sports drinks.”

“I need to know that what I put in my body is going to help me stay at the top of my game,” said Panther’s cornerback Teddy Williams. “TEN Spring Water is an excellent hydration tool and I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with the brand.”

“I find that hydrating with great-tasting, high alkaline water really helps my personal performance on the field,” said Panthers’ defensive end Mario Addison. “Being on the TEN Spring Water team is something I can proudly commit to.”

TEN Spring Water has the highest pH of any bottled water brand (10 pH) and is the only high pH water that is also sourced from natural springs. TEN Spring Water is available in half liter six-packs and one-liter bottles at supermarkets throughout the eastern United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com. TEN will be available for purchase by the gallon before the end of year.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH, and is an optimal combination of alkaline minerals rich with electrolytes, sourced from pure, natural springs. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN Spring Water is available in half liter six-packs and one-liter bottles at supermarkets throughout the eastern United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com. Visitwww.alkalifeten.com for more information.