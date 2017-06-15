Cascadia Managing Brands Announces Genuine Coconut

Ramsey, NJ (June 14, 2017) — Cascadia Managing Brands, the leading Brand Management and Consulting firm in the beverage industry, is launching Genuine Coconut Water, organic and raw coconut water with easy opening system.

“This is one of the simplest and yet most innovative products we have seen in years,” said Cascadia Managing Brands’ Bill Sipper.

Genuine Coconut is raw Coconut Water 100% certified organic that thanks to its easy opening system can be consumed everywhere straight from its natural container, the coconut.

Its origin is in the heart of Thailand, where coconuts grown naturally to be picked before being fully ripe. It is the ideal time when the coconut holds a large quantity of water inside containing vital nutrients and minerals. Drinking coconut water directly from the coconut itself, as nature intended, with no processing, it’s what makes Genuine Coconut unique.

Have you ever imagined enjoying this refreshing and natural beverage in your own private paradise? We want you to savor coconut water anywhere, in the easiest, most authentic and most convenient way, with nothing additional required for opening. So we’ve researched and worked with our engineers to make this possible. The solution? A patented, easy-opening system that is applied directly to the fruit, which makes Genuine Coconut the only organic, pure, and virgin coconut water on the market that you can drink in its original container.

Advantages? We keep the coconut’s natural protection so that the water it contains is completely aseptic and virgin and 100% free from any type of microbe, thereby preserving all its flavor and aroma. Plus, these coconuts come from organic crops that respect biological cycles and contribute to the health of agricultural systems.

Just one more step in our desire to innovate in a 100% certified organic and natural coconut water. We have improved our easy opening system to enforce even more our strong commitment to the environment.

It is a unique ring made by recycled coconut husk fiber and natural resin. At this way we are able to achieve that Genuine Coconut becomes a 100% organic certified, ecological and almost totally biodegradable drink thanks the use of all the coconut resources.

Genuine Coconut is USDA Organic, Non GMO Project Verified and a member of Sedex. It is currently available in Europe and Canada in stores including Whole Foods, Marks and Spencer, CarreFour, Costco (July 2017), Loblaw (July 2917), and other fine retailers.

Genuine Coconut’s suggested retail price in the United States is $3.49-$3.99 per coconut. Every coconut contains approximately 12 fluid ounces of organic coconut water.

About Cascadia Managing Brands

Outsourced sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production and logistics. Ramsey, New Jersey based beverage firm Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the beverage industry. We are directly responsible for strategies and programs that helped brands leaders become brand leaders.

Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter. From business plan development to the actual execution of the plan, from strict consulting advice to managing your sales or sales team, marketing and operational plan; Cascadia Managing Brands is the outsourced resource for large and small beverage companies alike.

Cascadia Managing Brands has over 75 plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Snapple, PepsiCo, Nabisco, Nantucket Nectars, Carvel, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice, The Switch, Clearly Canadian, Zico, Hint, RealBeanz and many more.

For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands please visit us at http://www.cascadiamanagingbrands.com. Please visit our Facebook Page at http://www.facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands or our Twitter page at http://twitter.com/cascadiabrands.

For additional information about Cascadia Managing Brands go to www.cascadiamanagingbrands.com

About Genuine Coconut

For more information about Genuine Coconut please go to www.genuinecoconut.com, Genuine Coconut Instagram, Genuine Coconut Facebook, Genuine Coconut Twitter. Please watch our interesting videos at Genuine Coconut YouTube Page.