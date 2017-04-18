Celsius Launches ‘Heat’ in Vitamin Shoppe and Online

Boca Raton, FL (April 18, 2017) – Celsius Holdings, Inc., the makers of CELSIUS, the leading global fitness drink, today announced the launch of the second line in the product portfolio, HEAT. This new, trainer’s grade line launches throughout the second quarter of 2017. HEAT customers include national fitness channel distributors, major club chains and local studios. The HEAT brand will retail nationwide at the Vitamin Shoppe retail stores and will also be available on the Vitamin Shoppe website for shipment throughout the U.S.

Like flagship brand CELSIUS, HEAT is also a dietary supplement which contains the same proprietary thermogenic formula, proven to accelerate metabolism, boost energy and accelerate calorie and fat burn when combined with exercise. In addition to the CELSIUS formula, HEAT provides a supercharged workout via 300 mg of caffeine and 2,000 mg of L-Citrulline. Designed for consumers looking to optimize their training results, HEAT is targeting athletic trainers, body builders, military personnel, and endurance athletes.

Launching in three flavors, Inferno Punch, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Cherry Lime, HEAT debuts in a 16 ounce can, an increase from the current 12 ounce original and natural CELSIUS cans. HEAT borrows equity from the newly rebranded “C” and its degree symbol in a move to gain instant credibility with current CELSIUS customers and consumers. Flagship CELSIUS is expanding at twice the rate of leading competitors according to SPINS data (52 weeks ending 1.22.2017), and the company attributes the success of its current and natural line extensions to the brand’s loyal consumers who desire to live fit. Adding HEAT to the roster, along with the March 2017 launch of the natural line extension, allows CELSIUS to shelve more flavors and SKUs within the channels with the fastest growing health and fitness oriented group of consumers.

“HEAT is a great tasting addition to the CELSIUS portfolio and a welcomed addition to our fans in the fitness community,” said CFO and interim CEO John Fieldly. “As we build a larger portfolio for CELSIUS brands, the second line, HEAT, allows for future revenue streams within the growing fitness and alternative channels of trade.”

Vanessa Walker, EVP of Sales and Marketing, and Jon McKillop, VP Alternate Channels, worked together to develop the brand and spoke of the strategy behind HEAT.

“The aim of HEAT is to expand the recognition of the CELSIUS brand franchise with a different segment within the fitness arena,” said Walker.

“The frequent gym member or trainer uses supplements and pre-workout products, so HEAT was the next evolution for the brand and a natural fit for the channel. Our distributors and the club owners are all very excited and supportive of the 16oz HEAT launch”, said Jon McKillop, who calls directly on the largest distributors in the fitness and vitamin specialty channels.

Walker added that the “’C’ logo mark is becoming recognized for its slogan that speaks to the CELSIUS brand’s functionality, ‘Delicious that Delivers.’”

For additional information, please visit www.CELSIUSHEAT.com.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CELH), founded in April, 2004, is a global company, with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for flagship brand CELSIUS®. Celsius Holdings, Inc., has a corporate mission to become the global leader of a branded portfolio which is proprietary, clinically proven or innovative in its category, and offers significant health benefits. CELSIUS®’ original line comes in seven delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors, and in multi-count powder packets. CELSIUS®’ new natural line, is also available in six refreshing flavors: three sparkling – grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate and three non-carbonated – pineapple coconut, watermelon berry and strawberries & cream.

CELSIUS® has no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, is non-gmo, with no artificial flavors or colors, and is very low in sodium. The CELSIUS® line of products is kosher and vegan certified, soy, gluten, and sugar free. The natural line is also naturally caffeinated and naturally sweetened as well. The first university study of the science underlying CELSIUS® products was conducted in 2005, and additional studies from the University of Oklahoma were conducted over the next five years. All studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and validate the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides to the consumer.