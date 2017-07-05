Cham Cold Brew Tea Launches a New Summer Seasonal Brew, Wins Silver Sofi Award

Cham Cold Brew debuted their new summer seasonal cold brew, the Ginger Palmer, at the 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. The Ginger Palmer is a cold brewed modern twist on the well known half and half. Ultra smooth and robust, premium organic cold brewed black tea is elevated by the refreshing citrus notes of cold pressed lemons and supercharged with a shot of fresh ginger.

Cham was also awarded a silver Sofi award for their Calm Chamomile Tea, a cold brewed modern take on an old classic herbal tea. Cham creates the best tasting ready-to-drink teas available by using a cold brewing method to gently extract flavors, producing a smoother tea that is truer to its original flavor profile while preserving as many natural benefits as possible. Cham’s lineup also includes a Revitalize Hibiscus Fruit Tea and Defense Mountain Tea.

“We’re very honored to have been recognized by the Specialty Food Association as having created an innovative product that stands out in an extremely competitive category,” said Niko Nikolaou, Co-founder and CEO of Cham Cold Brew Tea.

Sofi stands for “specialty outstanding food innovation” and represents the food industry’s best of the best. Sofi winners were chosen in a rigorous blind taste testing by a panel of industry recognized leading culinary experts.

About Cham Cold Brew Tea

Cham is an award-winning beverage brand that crafts cold brewed teas which are the perfect balance of wellness and taste without any compromises whatsoever. All teas are made using only the highest quality, non-GMO and organic ingredients from sustainable agriculture and are sweetened with raw honey.

Cham’s mission is to re-establish people’s everyday relationship with tea and provide a healthy, low calorie and functional beverage for today’s consumer.