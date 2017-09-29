Expo East 2017 Video: MALK Hits Target, Stays The Course on HPP

Super-premium nut milk brand MALK continues to make headway in the conventional grocery channel and recently expanded its presence at Whole Foods. A year after landing a national deal with Kroger, MALK, which markets a variety of organic, cold-pressed and high-pressure processed (HPP) nut milks, has picked up placement in 200 Target stores across California, Colorado and Texas. The company is also now represented four Whole Foods regions, having added the natural grocer’s Northern California territory to its retail footprint.

In a video interview filmed at Natural Products Expo East 2017, held in Baltimore, Md. from Sept. 13-16, MALK co-founder and CEO August Vega discussed the company’s recent distribution wins and why Target came knocking. She also explained why MALK remains committed to HPP as a means of differentiating its liquid from other super-premium brands, despite some industry concerns about the effectiveness of the processing method for nut milks.