Former Celsius CEO Gerry David Joins Rocky Mountain High Brands Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX (April 25, 2017) — Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products and a naturally high alkaline water, announced today that the Company has appointed Gerry David, retired President and CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., to the Board of Directors and a Special Consultant to the Chairman.

Gerry David, as the former President and CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc., the creator and marketer of Celsius®, the world’s first negative calorie drink backed by clinical science, was named one of only 25 Gold Winners recognized globally in the prestigious CEO World Awards®. David was selected as “The Leader” in the CEO of the Year category, and recognized for his crucial role at the helm of this rapidly-expanding brand.

Mr. David’s broad experience in manufacturing, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain and finance provided the leadership Celsius® required as it grew aggressively both domestically and internationally. Prior to Celsius®, Mr. David opened his first startup at the age of 27, growing his company to six states before going public. He has over twenty years of experience in the technology sector, having held executive positions at IBM, Honeywell and GTE. He has over twenty one years of experience in consumer products with companies such as HSN Direct, Oragenics and Vitarich Labs. He has personally led three startups, overseeing turnarounds at five companies along with successfully managing businesses spanning 72 countries.

“I am proud of all that we have accomplished as a team over the last five and a half years, creating a successful turnaround at Celsius,” said Gerry David. “We had built a solid infrastructure that allowed the company to realize continued growth globally. Celsius achieved five years of record revenues, opened new international markets, significantly improved shareholder value and established a solid balance sheet.”

David continued, “When I was first introduced to Rocky Mountain High Brands almost a year ago, I instantly recognized the same amazing potential that I saw in Celsius®. I am eager to share my experience, connections and guidance to help accelerate growth at Rocky Mountain High Brands and place the Company in the international spotlight.”

“A critical key to corporate success is securing a talented team of top industry professionals who can help us achieve rapid corporate growth”, said Jerry Grisaffi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Gerry David has the expertise to smoothly guide Rocky Mountain High Brands manufacturing, marketing, supply chain, sales, and distribution networks as we transition into an internationally distributed brand.”

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs and Companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards.

Learn more about The CEO World Awards at www.ceoworldawards.com

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC. is a consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products. The Company currently markets a lineup of four naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages (Citrus Energy, Black Tea, Mango Energy and Lemonade) and a low calorie Coconut Lime Energy drink. Rocky Mountain High Brands also offers hemp-infused 2oz. Mango Energy Shots and Mixed Berry Energy Shots. The Company recently launched a naturally high alkaline spring water, Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

