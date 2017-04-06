Formula Four Beverages Inc. Announces Study Demonstrating OXiGEN as Recovery Supplement

LOS ANGELES, CA (April 4, 2017) – A 6-month, double-blind, placebo controlled study conducted at Indiana State University (ISU) examining the efficacy of OXiGEN as a recovery supplement has passed peer review and is officially published in the International Journal of the Society of Sports Nutrition (JISSN).

The JISSN is one of the most trusted resources in the world of sports supplements and nutrition and is the Official Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

The JISSN publication validates the ISU study’s findings that ingestion of OXiGEN (oxygenated water, oxygen supplement and/or “OS”) enhances lactic acid clearance, therefore establishing OXiGEN as a proven recovery supplement.

“We’ve known all along that we have a product line that is going to radically change the functional beverage landscape,” says Blair Bentham, Formula Four Beverages Inc. Chairman and CEO. “The fact that we’ve now passed peer review and are officially published is an important milestone and further validates our message of recovery.”

The study was not designed to test OXiGEN for performance, however, as noted in the publication, “Several studies have demonstrated that enhanced blood lactate clearance via active recovery improves subsequent exercise performance.” The results of the study do suggest that, “consuming OXiGEN facilitates more rapid clearance of lactate and could therefore enhance recovery from exercise.”

Neil Fleming, Ph.D., who completed the study, says, “The ability to clear lactate more efficiently and hence recover faster in the early rounds of competition is of clear benefit to an athlete. Post-exercise recovery is also important in team-based sports (e.g. basketball, football, hockey) that involve players performing high intensity, short movements. Any intervention that may enhance the clearance of lactate during a player’s recovery would likely improve overall performance during the game.”

OXiGEN water and shot products both contain a proprietary O4 highly stabilized oxygen molecule rather than O2 oxygen, which is a compressed gas that dissipates from any bottle when opened. OXiGEN is the first natural recovery product on the market containing no sugar, no caffeine, no calories and no unhealthy additives. The products contain no stimulants so consumption will not result in a rush or subsequent crash, just a general sense of well-being. OXiGEN water contains 1,000 parts per million of bio-available oxygen, or about 100 times more oxygen than regular water, while OXiGEN shot has five times that amount.

The publication of the ISU study comes on the heels of a highly successful first 18 months in market for OXiGEN water, which is now available at more than 2,800 retail locations across 30 states, thanks in part to its distribution agreements with KeHE, Unified Grocers-Market Centre and C&S Wholesale Grocers. OXiGEN water is also available at select retailers in Mexico, with further expansion into the Mexican market expected during Q2 2017. OXiGEN shot is now available in select retailers and on Amazon.com.

About OXiGEN

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014, Formula Four Beverages Inc. is the premier supplier of high-quality, science-based oxygenated beverage products that benefit the health, wellness and lifestyle of everyone; our products don’t discriminate. For more information visit us at www.drinkOXiGEN.com or chat with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @F4OXiGEN. ASO® is a registered trademark of Oxigenesis, Inc. Used with permission.