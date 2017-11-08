Hydrant Launches Optimized Hydration Drink

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Hydrant today announces the launch of its brand new hydration drink mix, ready for the U.S. market. Hydrant is a consumer packaged goods company, on a mission to change the health and wellness industry with innovative hydration products.

The hydration products market consists of offerings such as ORS (Oral Rehydration Solutions) and Pediatric drinks, which often compromise on flavor in their efforts to provide potent hydration. As a result, they usually contain diet sweeteners, too much sugar and frequently possess a strong syrup-like texture.

Hydrant on the other hand, is a balanced hydration mix, high in electrolytes with a small amount of sugar and a light natural flavor. Founded by John Sherwin, a 1st class Biological Sciences graduate from Oxford, Hydrant is also backed by an Oxford-based hydration research team.

“One way that we hold our commitment to our customers is by having a team of researchers studying at Oxford University combing the scientific literature on hydration, and building our own database of research. With this information we are able to create the perfect mix to provide great flavor while ensuring hydration,” said Sherwin.

In addition to using proven science to combat dehydration, Hydrant’s taste has also been developed in conjunction with 100 testers and the input of the team at New York restaurant King.

Being properly hydrated can help improve cognition, improve mood and reduce tiredness. However studies show people don’t drink enough water in the U.S., with 43% of adults drink less than four cups of water a day. That includes 36% who drink one to three cups, and 7% who drink none.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommends that, when working hard or at a high rate in heat or stress conditions, employees should consume around 250ml (half a pint) of water every 15 minutes. Hydrant aims to solve this by providing a quick, simple and scientifically-based solution to help combat dehydration.

“With the introduction of Hydrant into the US market, those who want to stay hydrated now have an easy solution, which also tastes great. We hope that many Americans will see the health benefits associated with maintaining a balanced level of hydration thanks to Hydrant,” said Sherwin.

About Hydrant

Hydrant is a CPG company, on a mission to change the health and wellness industry with innovative hydration products. Essentially, optimized hydration for productive people. Because life is dehydrating.