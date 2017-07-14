Juice Performer Launches Cherry Performer Tart Cherry Juice

One of the most exciting discoveries in sports nutrition over the past few years has been the powerful, recovery-enhancing qualities of tart cherry juice. A growing body of academic and medical evidence is confirming that tart cherry juice significantly improves recovery by reducing inflammation and fighting muscle pain, as well as improving sleep, a key component in recovery.*

Now the benefits of 100% tart cherry juice are available for athletes in Cherry Performer™. Cherry Performer is a delicious, natural, convenient and great-tasting performance juice with no added sugar, colors, flavors or preservatives.

Tart cherries contain a high concentration of anthocyanins, a flavonoid that has similar anti-inflammatory properties to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen, as well as melatonin, which aids sleep.

“Tart cherry juice is a great addition to the Juice Performer line. While Beet Performer is best consumed before athletic activity to take advantage of its endurance-enhancing properties, Cherry Performer is ideal to drink after an athletic performance when recovery is key,” said Matt Herzog, President. “Studies have shown drinking tart cherry juice can help athletes perform better and recover faster, with less muscle soreness and strength loss. Drinking tart cherry juice before going to bed can also lead to improved sleep duration and quality.”**

Cherry Performer is packaged in convenient and portable 8.4 fl. oz. (250mL) cans.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**See the Science section of the Juice Performer website for more information and specific study references. http://JuicePerformer.com/cherry-performer/science/

About Juice Performer: Juice Performer has three all-natural, 100% juices focused on enhancing athletic performance. Beet Performer delivers the multiple, documented endurance-enhancing benefits of beet juice in a convenient, great tasting form and is available in two flavors, Beet Juice with B12 and Beet Juice with Passion Fruit Juice.

Cherry Performer Tart Cherry Juice focuses on recovery and the anti-inflammatory, muscle pain fighting and sleep-enhancing properties of tart cherry juice.

