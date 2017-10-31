La Colombe’s Peppermint Mocha Draft Latte Launches for Holiday Season

Philadelphia, Penn. (October 31, 2017) – For limited-time only, La Colombe debuts its seasonal-batch Peppermint Mocha Draft Latte – made with expertly roasted cold-pressed Nizza espresso and fresh milk, combined with real, dark chocolate and peppermint extract. Available at retailers nationwide, online, and in La Colombe cafes beginning November 6.

“This is a special time of the year, so we wanted to offer a truly special beverage,” said Todd Carmichael, Co-Founder and CEO of La Colombe. “The Peppermint Mocha Draft Latte is our nod to a classic, holiday favorite, only we kept it clean without the excessive sugar and unnecessary additives. This new Draft Latte walks that fine line between being refreshingly light and honestly decadent.”

Draft Latte — the revolutionary cold coffee beverage — delivers a completely unique, cafe-style drinking experience thanks to a patent-pending process invented by La Colombe’s CEO and Co-Founder Todd Carmichael. This process brings the foam traditionally found in a hot latte to the refreshingly cold and portable, ready-to-drink Draft Latte can.

This new seasonal variety will join Draft Latte’s existing lineup, which includes the original Draft Latte, Vanilla Draft Latte, Mocha Draft Latte, Triple Draft Latte, Chai Draft Latte, Coconut Draft Latte, and Coconut Mocha Draft Latte. La Colombe also produces a non-textured, ready-to-drink coffee: Pure Black®, a canned cold-pressed coffee.

Earlier this year, La Colombe announced its growth into 25,000 points of distribution to coincide with the start of cold coffee season. The explosive rise has made La Colombe a breakout brand in the $3 billion ready-to-drink coffee category. And, with plans to introduce multiple new Draft Latte varieties this year — including two seasonal – the specialty coffee company is just getting started.

For more information on Draft Latte, the nutritional value, or to find out which retailers is carrying the can

About La Colombe

