Lori’s Original Lemonade Announces Launch into 352 Vons Locations

Ventura, CA (March 2017) – With warm weather just around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better for Lori’s Original Lemonade to be announcing a major launch into 352 Southern California Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions locations. The brand began making their innovative lemonades in 2011 from an original recipe Founder, Lori Volk, created years before at her children’s lemonade stand in Ojai, CA.

The brand has seen steady growth year after year. This newest launch, however, will mark the single largest expansion since their inception. The expansion will begin in March and will continue through April before being available in all 352 locations. Lori’s Original Lemonade is currently available in over 500 local and major grocery stores throughout 7 different states including California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Connecticut.

“This is an exciting time in our company history,” says Founder and Chief Believer, Lori Volk. “It is amazing to think that we started bottling our lemonade only 6 short years ago and now we will be available in over 850 locations. It has been a truly humbling experience to have gone this far and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Lori’s Original Lemonade.

The brand offers their customers 3 delicious and original flavors including Lavender Lemonade, Ginger Lemonade, and Lemongrass Lite Lemonade. Staying true to their mission for pure, high quality beverages, each flavor is proudly made of certified organic ingredients and sourced locally whenever possible. The brand will be releasing 2 new flavors to their line in early spring, Wild Strawberry and Lemon Love.

The product will be available in the juice aisle in most of the Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions Southern California locations. It will be available in select locations in the local or cooler sections. The varieties will all be available at a retail value of 2 for $5.00 or $2.50-$2.99 per bottle.

About Lori’s Original Lemonade

Lori’s Original Lemonade’s Chief Believer/Founder Lori Volk created her signature drink, Lavender Lemonade, years ago for her children’s lemonade stand in Ojai, CA. Fast forward to her young children heading off to college years later, Lori needed to find a way to combat the rising costs of college housing expenses. Lori first began bottling the beverage in 2012 with the first bottles hitting shelves in February 2012. Lori’s Original Lemonade has since grown to include Ginger Lemonade and Lemongrass Lite Lemonade. Lori’s Original Lemonade’s organic and high quality lemonades have been awarded the prestigious Beverage World Magazine’s Best in Show 2016 Award. Lori’s Original Lemonade works closely with their community and is actively involved in fundraising events for local organizations.

For more information about Lori’s Original Lemonade and where to find it near you, visit www.LorisOriginalLemonade.com. For media inquiries and requests for product samples and hi-res images, please contact Rachel Czyzynski at Rachel@NewLightCommunication.com.