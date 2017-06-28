Maine-Based “4Pure” Launches Lemonade Line

CUMBERLAND, ME (June 19, 2017) — Maine-based 4Pure, Inc. has launched “4Pure,” a line of ready to drink lemonade beverages. The three 4Pure flavors include Pure Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, and Blueberry Lemonade. Each drink contains only purified water and three certified-organic ingredients that include only lemon juice, maple syrup, and either lemon zest, raspberry puree, or blueberry puree. The company has secured placement of its products throughout New England through distribution partnerships with both Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, H&H Distributing of Connecticut and Guaranteed Fresh of Hyannis, Massachusetts.

4Pure products were created to answer an escalating market demand for clean food options that include beverages made from natural ingredients that are free from preservatives and other chemical additives. The products boast a host of the other qualities that are redefining American dietary trends. These include 4Pure drinks’ status as vegan, non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free products.

Company founder Will Boyle speaks of the benefits of 4Pure’s signature sweetener. “Maple syrup has a flavor and mouth-feel far superior to conventional drinks made from corn syrup or other processed sugars. It delivers a thirst-quenching taste with a light and creamy texture that absolutely elevates 4Pure above conventional lemonades.” Boyle goes on to mention the growing body of evidence that points to the health benefits maple syrup may afford, citing a recent TechTimes.com article detailing research that profiles the syrup’s anti-inflammatory properties, and even promising indicators of its propensity to protect brain cells from the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.

When asked about the inspiration for his product, however, things get personal for Boyle. “My children, Jacob and Audrey, were early partners in this project,” he shares. “Despite my desire to create the most naturally-pure drink possible, I knew it also had to have a flavor that would really hit home. Although my kids loved their roles as chief taste-testers, I also saw working with them as an opportunity to teach them about the healthy eating habits that can best support their long-term welfare and growth. In the end, the ‘less is more’ recipe we arrived at became a value lesson that extended way beyond the bottle of the drink we made together.”

For Boyle, creating a product focused only on what’s essential extended to the other practices he put in place for the 4Pure brand. They include the company’s preference for ingredients that support Fair Trade practices and the 5% of profits that are used to help local animal shelters. Boyle sums up the mix of commercial, consumer, and social interests that form 4Pure’s mission this way: “When you learn to get rid of all the stuff that distracts us from what’s really important,” he says, “what you have left can be incredibly refreshing.”

About 4Pure

Funded by Will Boyle, 4Pure is a Maine company that produces a line of organic lemonades made from purified water and sweetened solely with organic maple syrup from Sawyer’s Maple Farm in Jackman, Maine. The beverage contains no dyes, corn syrup, or GMOs, yet provides the added health benefits of maple syrup and contains less sugar than conventional sweeteners. Each of 4Pure’s products is vegan, free of gluten, soy, and dairy, and created from only four simple ingredients making it a pure, clean choice for consumers. The line consists of three delicious flavors—Pure Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Raspberry Lemonade. In addition to establishing an industry-leading position with mainstream use of its 100% natural maple syrup sweetener, 4Pure employs the practices that support both social and planetary health. The company sources Fair Trade ingredients whenever possible, packages its products in BPA-free bottles, and donates 5% of profits to support local animal welfare organizations.